Korver Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2017, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers in eight attempts in a 113-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach 2,000 3-pointers made (there are now 13 players in this group). Korver currently ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time list with 2,450 3-pointers made:

3,302 — Stephen Curry

2,973 — Ray Allen

2,705 — James Harden

2,560 — Reggie Miller

2,450 — Kyle Korver

Korver scored 61.5% of his points via 3-pointers, by far the highest such percentage in NBA history among players with at least 10,000 career points:

61.5% — Kyle Korver

49.2% — Wesley Matthews

48.6% — JJ Redick

47.7% — JR Smith

46.8% — Stephen Curry

Jokic Posts 30/15/15

On this day in 2018, the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic compiled 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists in a 134-123 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic is one of only eight players in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game, and one of only three players to do so multiple times:

Oscar Robertson (11 times)

Wilt Chamberlain (2 times)

Nikola Jokic (2 times)

Magic Johnson

Larry Bird

James Harden

Luka Doncic

Russell Westbrook

Jokic shot 11-14 from the field (78.6%) in this game. He and Chamberlain (Feb. 14, 1968) are the only players in NBA history to record a 30-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game while shooting at least 75% from the field.

Rare Feat for Giannis

On this day in 2022, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 128-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo made 17 of his 21 attempts from the field and 14 of his 18 free throws. He’s one of only three players in NBA history to record a 50-point, 10-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 80% (a total of six instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 23, 1965)

Chamberlain (Dec. 20, 1967)

Chamberlain (March 18, 1968)

Chamberlain (Feb. 9, 1969)

Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Feb. 15, 2022)

This is one of six career games in which Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 50 points and 10 rebounds. Only five players in NBA history have recorded more such games:

118 — Wilt Chamberlain

16 — Elgin Baylor

8 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

8 — Michael Jordan

8 — James Harden

Mark Price’s Birthday

On this day in 1964, Mark Price was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. A four-time All-Star, Price averaged 15.2 PPG and 6.7 APG in 722 career games.

Price had career shooting percentages of 47.2% from the field, 40.2% from 3-point range, and 90.4% from the free throw line. He’s one of only three players in NBA history to make at least 40% of his 3-pointers and 90% of his free throws. The other players in that group are Steve Nash and Stephen Curry.

Price is one of only nine qualified players in NBA history to record shooting splits of 50/40/90 in a season (a total of 13 instances):

Steve Nash (4 times)

Larry Bird (2 times)

Mark Price

Reggie Miller

Dirk Nowitzki

Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry

Malcolm Brogdon

Kyrie Irving

Price was a four-time All-NBA selection by the age of 30, but injuries brought his career to a premature end.