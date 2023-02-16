Wilt Reaches 30K Points

On this day in 1972, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain became the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points, scoring 19 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. There are now seven players in that illustrious group, but no one in NBA history has reached that mark in fewer games than Chamberlain:

941 — Wilt Chamberlain

960 — Michael Jordan

1,101 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1,107 — LeBron James

1,152 — Karl Malone

1,180 — Kobe Bryant

1,377 — Dirk Nowitzki

It’s interesting to note that three of the players listed above — Chamberlain, Abdul-Jabbar, and Bryant — reached the 30,000-point mark playing for the Lakers.

Chamberlain retired following the 1972-73 season with 31,419 career points. That remained the NBA record until Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpassed it on April 5, 1984.

Zion’s First 50 Games

On this day in 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson appeared in his 50th NBA game, scoring 31 points on 13-16 shooting from the field in a 144-113 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies. He also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in just 28 minutes of action.

Williamson ended the game with a career scoring average of 23.6 PPG on 60.0% shooting from the field. He’s the only player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG with a field goal percentage of 60% through the first 50 games of his career.

Williamson was in the early stages of a 25-game streak in which he scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He’s tied with Shaquille O’Neal (2000-01) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Big Game for Big Ticket

On this day in 2003, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Kevin Garnett compiled 37 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a 109-102 win over the Golden State Warriors. Garnett is the only player in the last 45 NBA seasons to record at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game.

Garnett went on to lead the Timberwolves in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks that season. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, he’s one of only six players to accomplish that feat (a total of seven instances):