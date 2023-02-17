Quadruple-Double

On this day in 1994, the San Antonio Spurs’ David Robinson became just the fourth player in NBA history to officially record a quadruple-double, tallying 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks in a 115-96 win over the Pistons:

Nate Thurmond (Oct. 18, 1974)

Alvin Robertson (Feb. 18, 1986)

Hakeem Olajuwon (March 29, 1990)

David Robinson (Feb. 17, 1994)

This is one of 10 career games in which Robinson recorded at least 20 points and 10 blocks, the most such games since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Michael Jordan’s Birthday

On this day in 1963, Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York. A 14-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Jordan averaged 30.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG in 1,072 career games.

Jordan won six Finals MVP Awards, two more than any other player in NBA history. He’s the only NBA player to be named Rookie of the Year, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP in his career.

Jordan was a 10-time scoring champion, three more titles than any other player (Wilt Chamberlain, 7). Jordan narrowly owns the highest career scoring average in NBA history, 30.12 PPG versus 30.07 PPG for Chamberlain.

Jordan holds the NBA record for most points in a playoff game, pouring in 63 points versus the Boston Celtics on April 20, 1986. His eight 50-point games in the postseason are double that of any other player. Jordan scored at least 55 points in five playoff games, a feat no other player has achieved more than once.

Wilt’s Last Triple-Double

On this day in 1973, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain compiled 17 points, 31 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 110-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. At the time, the 36-year-old Chamberlain was the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. That distinction is now held by Karl Malone (40 years, 127 days).

This was the 78th and final triple-double of Chamberlain’s illustrious career. It was one of nine 30-rebound triple-doubles recorded by Chamberlain, the most such games in NBA history. No one has recorded a 30-rebound triple-double since.

Career High for Howard

On this day in 2009, the Orlando Magic’s Dwight Howard scored 45 points in a 107-102 win over the Charlotte Bobcats, a scoring mark he would tie (Jan. 12, 2012) but never surpass.

Howard also recorded 19 rebounds and eight blocks, shooting 16-23 from the field and 13-18 from the free throw line. He’s one of only three players over the last 30 NBA seasons to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game (a total of four instances):