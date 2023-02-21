Charles Barkley’s Birthday

On this day in 1963, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama. An 11-time All-Star, one-time MVP, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Barkley averaged 22.1 PPG and 11.7 RPG in 1,073 career games.

Barkley is one of 19 players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. He owns the third-highest career field goal percentage in NBA history among players with at least 20,000 points:

58.2% — Shaquille O’Neal

55.9% — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

54.1% — Charles Barkley

54.0% — Adrian Dantley

54.0% — Wilt Chamberlain

Barkley averaged at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG while playing 70% of his team’s games for 11 consecutive seasons, tied for the second-longest such streak in NBA history:

12 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70 to 1980-81)

11 — Charles Barkley (1985-86 to 1995-96)

11 — Moses Malone (1978-79 to 1988-89)

10 — Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60 to 1968-69)

10 — Bob Pettit (1954-55 to 1963-64)

Career High for Woodson

On this day in 1983, the Kansas City Kings’ Mike Woodson scored a career-high 48 points in a 128-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Woodson shot 22-24 from the field (91.7%), the highest field goal percentage in NBA history by a player with at least 20 field goals made in a game:

91.7% — Mike Woodson (Feb. 20, 1983)

87.0% — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 20, 1967)

87.0% — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Jan. 23, 1971)

84.0% — Chamberlain (Oct. 23, 1965)

84.0% — Jamal Murray (Feb. 19, 2021)

Woodson’s 22 field goals made tied the franchise single-game record shared by Jack Twyman (Feb. 28, 1959) and Nate Archibald (Feb. 13, 1973). Their record was later broken by Chris Webber, who made 24 field goals on Jan. 5, 2001.

Woodson did not start this game. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, only two bench players have scored more points in a game:

51 — Jamal Crawford (April 9, 2019)

50 — Nick Anderson (April 23, 1993)

48 — Mike Woodson (Feb. 20, 1983)

48 — Mike Dunleavy (Dec. 6, 1980)

Record Streak for LeBron

On this day in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James compiled 19 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in a loss to the Miami Heat. It was the 31st straight game in which James recorded at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson (1963-64) and himself (2017-18) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

James’ streak was snapped four days later at 32 games, when he produced “only” 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Big O’s Big Game

On this day in 1962, the Cincinnati Royals’ Oscar Robertson tallied 31 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 129-109 win over the St. Louis Hawks. Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game, each having done so twice:

Oscar Robertson (Feb. 10, 1962)

Robertson (Feb. 20, 1962)

Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 14, 1968)

Chamberlain (March 5, 1968)

This was one of Robertson’s 24 30-point triple-doubles that season, the most such games in a single season in NBA history. His 106 career 30-point triple-doubles are by far the most in NBA history, 58 more than any other player.