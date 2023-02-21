AD Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 2016, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis scored a career-high and franchise-record 59 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a 111-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. Davis is one of only three players in the last 50 NBA seasons to record at least 55 points and 20 rebounds in a game:

Shaquille O’Neal (March 6, 2000)

Anthony Davis (Feb. 21, 2016)

Luka Doncic (Dec. 27, 2022)

Davis shot 24-34 from the field (70.6%) and made nine of his 10 free throws. He and Wilt Chamberlain (four times) are the only players in NBA history to record a 55-point, 20-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 70%.

Harden Concludes Streak

On this day in 2019, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden scored 30 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, his last of 32 consecutive 30-point games. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history:

65 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 4, 1961–Feb. 22, 1962)

32 — James Harden (Dec. 13, 2018–Feb. 21, 2019)

31 — Chamberlain (Feb. 25–Dec. 8, 1962)

25 — Chamberlain (Nov. 11–Dec. 27, 1960)

20 — Chamberlain (Jan. 30–March 1, 1964)

Harden averaged 41.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 7.4 APG during the streak. He recorded 18 40-point games, including four games with 50 or more points.

Harden finished the season with a scoring average of 36.1 PPG, the seventh-highest such figure in NBA history. He won his second of three straight scoring titles, finishing second in the MVP Award voting to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wilt Ties Rookie Record

On this day in 1960, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain tied an NBA rookie record by scoring 58 points in a 129-122 win over the New York Knicks. Chamberlain tied his own mark, which he had established less than one month earlier versus the Detroit Pistons. Those are still the two highest-scoring games in NBA history by a rookie:

58 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 25, 1960)

58 — Chamberlain (Feb. 21, 1960)

57 — Rick Barry (Dec. 14, 1965)

56 — Earl Monroe (Feb. 13, 1968)

55 — Elgin Baylor (Feb. 25, 1959)

55 — Chamberlain (Nov. 12, 1959)

55 — Brandon Jennings (Nov. 14, 2009)

Chamberlain shot 26-47 from the field and made six of his nine free throws. He also snagged a team-high 20 rebounds. It was one of five 50-point, 20-rebound games Chamberlain recorded in his rookie campaign. The only other rookie in NBA history to record even one such game is Elvin Hayes (Nov. 13, 1968).

Career High for Miller

On this day in 2007, the Memphis Grizzles’ Mike Miller scored a career-high 45 points in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. At the time, it was the highest-scoring game in franchise history, a mark that has since been surpassed by Ja Morant.

Miller set franchise single-game records for 3-pointers made (9, tied) and attempted (17), marks which still stand. Miller also contributed five rebounds and six assists, making him the only player in franchise history to record at least 45 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game.