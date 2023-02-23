McMillan Ties Rookie Mark

On this day in 1987, Seattle SuperSonics rookie Nate McMillan dished out a franchise-record 25 assists in a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. McMillan also tied the NBA rookie record for most assists in a game:

25 — Ernie DiGregorio (Jan. 1, 1974)

25 — Nate McMillan (Feb. 23, 1987)

24 — Ramon Sessions (April 14, 2008)

23 — Jamaal Tinlsey (Nov. 22, 2001)

This was the first of two 20-assist games for McMillan that season. He’s one of only three players in NBA history to record multiple 20-assist games in his rookie campaign:

Phil Ford (1978-79)

Ennis Whatley (1983-84)

Nate McMillan (1986-87)

Each player produced two such games.

One of a Kind for Davis

On this day in 2018, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis compiled 45 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks in a 124-123 overtime victory over the Miami Heat. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Davis is the only player to record at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks in a game.

This was the fourth game of an amazing six-game stretch for Davis:

44 PTS, 17 REB, 6 STL, 3 BLK

38 PTS, 10 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK

42 PTS, 15 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK

45 PTS, 17 REB, 5 STL, 5 BLK

27 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK

53 PTS, 18 REB, 1 STL, 5 BLK

Davis is the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record four 40-point, 15-rebound games in a six-game span. He averaged 41.5 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 3.0 SPG, and 3.2 BPG during this run.

Wilt Reaches 25K Points

On this day in 1968, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wilt Chamberlain scored 31 points in a 138-117 rout of the Detroit Pistons, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points. Chamberlain is still the fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark, doing so in 91 fewer games than any other player:

691 — Wilt Chamberlain

782 — Michael Jordan

889 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

915 — LeBron James

917 — Oscar Robertson

Chamberlain also grabbed 32 rebounds and dished out 12 assists. He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 30 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. This was the fourth of five times Chamberlain achieved the feat.

Kobe Concludes 40-Point Run

On this day in 2003, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant scored 41 points in a 106-101 win over the Seattle SuperSonics, his last of nine straight 40-point games:

46 PTS

42 PTS

51 PTS

44 PTS

40 PTS

52 PTS

40 PTS

40 PTS

41 PTS

Bryant’s streak is tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:

14 — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 8, 1961–Dec. 30, 1961)

14 — Chamberlain (Jan. 11, 1962–Feb. 1, 1962)

11 — Chamberlain (Nov. 9, 1962–Nov. 25, 1962)

9 — Kobe Bryant (Feb. 6, 2003–Feb. 23, 2003)

9 — Michael Jordan (Nov. 28, 1986–Dec. 12, 1986)

It was also the last of 13 straight 35-point games for Bryant, again the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:

33 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 3, 1962–Feb. 22, 1962)

23 — Chamberlain (Oct. 23, 1962–Dec. 8, 1962)

20 — Chamberlain (Nov. 25, 1961–Dec. 30, 1961)

13 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 29, 2003–Feb. 23, 2003)

11 — James Harden (Jan. 9, 2019–Jan. 29, 2019)

Career High for Tiny

On this day in 1972, the Cincinnati Royals’ Nate “Tiny” Archibald scored a career-high 55 points in a 110-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Archibald shot 20-31 from the field (64.5%) and made 15 of his 19 free throws. He also handed out a team-high seven assists.

This was the first of four career 50-point games for Archibald, the most such games in franchise history:

4 — Nate Archibald

2 — Jack Twyman

2 — Oscar Robertson

2 — DeMarcus Cousins

Archibald is one of only three players in franchise history to score at least half of his team’s points in a game: