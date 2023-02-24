Wilt Doesn’t Miss

On this day in 1967, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wilt Chamberlain shot a perfect 18-18 from the field in a win 149-118 rout of the Baltimore Bullets, setting an NBA record for most field goals made in a game without a miss:

18 — Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 24, 1967)

16 — Chamberlain (March 19, 1967)

15 — Chamberlain (Jan. 20, 1967)

14 — Bailey Howell (Jan. 3, 1965)

14 — Chamberlain (March 11, 1969)

14 — Billy McKinney (Dec. 27, 1978)

14 — Gary Payton (Jan. 4, 1995)

14 — Thomas Bryant (Dec. 22, 2018)

This was part of a multi-game span in which Chamberlain made 35 straight field goals, the longest such streak in NBA history. It was the second straight game in which he made at least 10 field goals without a miss. Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to record two such games in a row. He also did so Jan. 19 & 20, 1967.

Chamberlain scored 42 points, grabbed 30 rebound, and dished out 10 assists, all game-high figures. Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 30 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. This was the second of three times he achieved the feat.

Chamberlain (twice) and Nikola Jokic (Oct. 20, 2018) are the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double while making at least 10 field goals without a miss. Chamberlain had three career triple-doubles in which he did not miss a shot from the field, the most such games in NBA history.

Porter Lends a Hand

On this day in 1978, the New Jersey Nets’ Kevin Porter set a then-NBA record by handing out 29 assists in a 126-112 win over the Houston Rockets. Porter’s mark stood until 1990, when Scott Skiles topped it with 30 assists. They are still the two highest single-game assist totals in NBA history:

30 — Scott Skiles (Dec. 30, 1990)

29 — Kevin Porter (Feb. 24, 1978)

28 — Bob Cousy (Feb. 27, 1959)

28 — Guy Rodgers (March 14, 1963)

28 — John Stockton (Jan. 15, 1991)

This was one of three career 25-assist games for Porter, tied with John Stockton for the most such games in NBA history. Porter and Stockton are the only players to record multiple such games.

Porter’s 18 career 20-assist games rank third in NBA history behind John Stockton (34) and Magic Johnson (22). No other player has recorded more than nine such games.

Career High for Korver

On this day in 2006, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Kyle Korver scored a career-high 31 points in a 116-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Korver is one of 389 players in NBA history to score at least 10,000 career points, but only four of those players have recorded a lower career high:

28 — Sam Lacey

29 — Derek Fisher

30 — Wes Unseld

30 — Nene

Korver shot 10-17 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. He did not record an assist, steal, block, or turnover. Korver is the only Sixer to record a 30-point game with zeros in all four of those categories since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Red-Hot Gallinari

On this day in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 38 points in a 127-112 win over the Boston Celtics. Gallinari made 13 of his 16 shots from the field, including a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in 12 attempts.

Gallinari is one of only four bench players in NBA history to make at least 10 3-pointers in a game (a total of five instances):

12 — Donyell Marshall (March 13, 2005)

11 — JR Smith (April 13, 2009)

10 — Smith (Dec. 23, 2009)

10 — Danilo Gallinari (Feb. 24, 2021)

10 — Kelly Oubre Jr. (Jan. 26, 2022)

Gallinari’s effective field goal percentage was 112.5%, the highest such figure in franchise history in a 30-point game and the second-highest such figure in NBA history by a bench player in a 35-point game.