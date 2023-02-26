Bol Rejects Pacers

On this day in 1987, the Washington Bullets’ Manute Bol recorded the only triple-double of his career, producing 10 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 blocks in a 100-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Bol is one of only three players to record at least 15 rebounds and 15 blocks in a game:

Elmore Smith (Oct. 28, 1973)

Manute Bol (Feb. 26, 1987)

Shaquille O’Neal (Nov. 20, 1993)

Bol is also one of only three players to record at least 15 blocks in a game, and he’s the only one to do so twice:

Elmore Smith (Oct. 28, 1973)

Manute Bol (Jan. 25, 1986)

Bol (Feb. 26, 1987)

Shaquille O’Neal (Nov. 20, 1993)

This was one of 18 career games in which Bol blocked at least 10 shots. He and Mark Eaton are tied for the most such games since 1973-74.

MJ Sets Franchise Marks

On this day in 1987, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan scored 58 points in a 128-113 win over the New Jersey Nets. Jordan set franchise single-game records for free throws made (26) and attempted (27), marks which still stand.

Jordan is one of only five players in NBA history to make at least 25 free throws in a game (a total of seven instances):

Adrian Dantley (3 times)

Wilt Chamberlain

Michael Jordan

Dwight Howard

Anthony Davis

Jordan made 16 of his 25 shots from the field (64.0%). He and Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962) are the only players in NBA history to make at least 15 field goals and 25 free throws in a game.

Vintage Kareem

On this day in 1982, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tallied 41 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks in a 116-114 double-overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is the oldest player to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game (34 years, 316 days).

Abdul-Jabbar played 49 minutes, shooting 17-27 from the field and making seven of his 11 free throws. This was one of 874 career games in which Abdul-Jabbar made at least 10 field goals, 115 more such games than any other player in NBA history (LeBron James, 759).

Dominant Stretch for AD

On this day in 2018, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis scored 53 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, and blocked five shots in a 125-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Davis and Bob McAdoo (Feb. 22, 1974) are the only players to record at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.

Davis shot 16-29 from the field and made 21 of his 26 free throws. He set franchise single-game records for free throws made and attempted, marks which still stand.

This was the last game of an amazing six-game stretch for Davis:

44 PTS, 17 REB, 6 STL, 3 BLK

38 PTS, 10 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK

42 PTS, 15 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK

45 PTS, 17 REB, 5 STL, 5 BLK

27 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK

53 PTS, 18 REB, 1 STL, 5 BLK

Davis is the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record four 40-point, 15-rebound games in a six-game span. He averaged 41.5 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 3.0 SPG, and 3.2 BPG during this run.

Rare Numbers for Kareem

On this day in 1972, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 44 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 119-117 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns. Abdul-Jabbar is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game (a total of 12 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (6 times)

Elgin Baylor

Oscar Robertson

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

DeMarcus Cousins

Nikola Jokic

Luka Doncic

Abdul-Jabbar played the full 53 minutes, making 18 of his 26 attempts from the field (69.2%). The only player to record a higher field goal percentage in a 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game is Chamberlain (three times).