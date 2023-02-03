Kareem Stands Tall

On this day in 1978, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compiled 37 points, 30 rebounds, five assists and six blocks in a 105-99 win over the New Jersey Nets. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is the only player to record at least 30 points, 30 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game.

Abdul-Jabbar is one of only three players in the last 50 NBA seasons to record at least 30 points, 30 rebounds, and five assists in a game:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 3, 1978)

Robert Parish (March 30, 1979)

Kevin Love (Nov. 12, 2010)

This was the ninth of 12 consecutive seasons in which Abdul-Jabbar tallied at least 1,600 points and 800 rebounds. He’s tied with Karl Malone for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Spicy Curry

On this day in 2016, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored 51 points in a 134-121 victory over the Washington Wizards. Curry shot 19-28 from the field, making 11 of his 15 3-point attempts.

There have been 18 games in NBA history in which a player scored at least 50 points with 10 3-pointers made. Curry is responsible for seven of them. Only two other players have recorded multiple such games: Klay Thompson (3) and James Harden (2).

This is one of five career games in which Curry has scored at least 50 points with an effective field goal percentage of 80%, the most such games in NBA history.

Garnett Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2014, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Garnett blocked five shots in a 108-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Garnett’s rejection of a Michael Carter-Williams floater in the fourth quarter was the 2,000th block of his career.

Since the NBA began tacking blocks in 1973-74, Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon are the only players to reach career totals of 2,000 blocks and 1,500 steals. Olajuwon is the only player to reach 2,000 steals and 2,000 blocks.

Garnett had eight seasons in which he recorded at least 100 steals and 100 blocks. Only one player has recorded more such seasons:

12 — Hakeem Olajuwon

8 — Kevin Garnett

8 — Julius Erving

7 — Ben Wallace

7 — David Robinson

7 — Sam Lacey

Career High for Mutombo

On this day in 1992, Denver Nuggets rookie Dikembe Mutombo scored a career-high 39 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mutombo is one of only five rookies since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a game:

Joe Barry Carroll (March 15, 1981)

Charles Oakley (March 15, 1986)

Dikembe Mutombo (Feb. 3, 1992)

Shaquille O’Neal (Feb. 16, 1993)

Alonzo Mourning (April 16, 1993)

Mutombo shot 12-21 from the field (57.1%) and made 15 of his 21 free throws. His totals for free throws made and attempted would stand as career highs for the remainder of his 18-season career.

Mutmombo is one of 47 players in NBA history to play at least 18 seasons. He and Charles Oakley are the only players in that group to record their career high in scoring as a rookie.