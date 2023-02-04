Dobber Destroys Denver

On this day in 1977, the Detroit Pistons’ Bob Lanier had 40 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, and nine blocks in a 124-111 win over the Denver Nuggets. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Lanier is the only player to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game.

This was one of seven career 40-point games for Lanier, 50% more such games than any other player in franchise history:

21 — Bob Lanier

14 — Dave Bing

14 — Joe Dumars

11 — George Yardley

10 — Kelly Tripucka

10 — Jerry Stackhouse

Point Center

On this day in 2021, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green dished out 15 assists in a 147-116 rout of the Dallas Mavericks. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, Green is one of only three players to record at least 15 assists in a game in which they were listed as the starting center (a total of 16 instances):

Nikola Jokic (11 times)

Draymond Green (3 times)

Domantas Sabonis (2 tmes)

This was the start of a seven-game stretch in which Green recorded 86 assists. He had six 10-assist games over that span, including three games with at least 15 assists.

Green has produced 10 career 15-assist games. The only other power forward or center in NBA history to reach that mark is Nikola Jokic with 12 such games.

LeBron’s Record Streak

On this day in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets. It was the 23rd straight game in which James recorded at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, breaking his own record for the longest such streak to begin a season in NBA history.

James’ streak eventually reached 32 games before being snapped. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history, from the start of a season or otherwise.

James was 36 years old when the streak ended. No player other than James has recorded more than six straight 15-point, 5-rebound, 5-assists games after turning 35 years old.

Kings Slow Start

On this day in 1987, the Sacramento Kings trailed the Los Angeles Lakers 40-4 at the end of the first quarter in an eventual 128-98 loss. It’s the largest deficit faced by a team after one quarter in the NBA's shot-clock era:

36 — Sacramento Kings (Feb. 4, 1987)

33 — Kansas City-Omaha Kings (Dec. 9, 1972)

32 — Houston Rockets (Nov. 3, 2019)

Only one team in the shot-clock era has scored fewer points in an opening period:

3 — Denver Nuggets (Nov. 27, 2002)

4 — Sacramento Kings (Feb. 4, 1987)

5 — Syracuse Nationals (Nov. 13, 1954)

5 — New York Knicks (Nov. 21, 1956)

5 — Cleveland Cavaliers (Dec. 15, 1990)

5 — San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 25, 2008)

Melo Milestone

On this day in 2009, Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points as the Denver Nuggets edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113. Anthony surpassed 10,000 career points on a layup with 23.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Anthony is one of only five players in NBA history to reach that mark before his 25th birthday (age in years-days):

23-059 — LeBron James

24-033 — Kevin Durant

24-194 — Kobe Bryant

24-251 — Carmelo Anthony

24-272 — Tracy McGrady

Anthony is currently the ninth-leading scorer in NBA history with 28,289 points. He’s one of only three players in NBA history to score at least 10,000 points for two different franchises: