Nowitzki’s NBA Debut

On this day in 1999, Dirk Nowitzki made his NBA debut with the Dallas Mavericks, scoring two points in a loss to the Seattle SuperSonics. Nowitzki would go on to spend his entire 21-season career with the Mavericks, the longest tenure with a single franchise in NBA history.

Nowitzki is the Mavericks’ career leader in almost every statistical category:

GP — 1,522

GS — 1,460

MIN — 51,368

FGM — 11,169

FGA — 23,734

3PM — 1,982

3PA — 5,210

FTM — 7,240

FTA — 8,239

OREB — 1,468

DREB — 10,021

REB — 11,489

BLK — 1,281

TOV — 2,494

PF — 3,601

PTS — 31,560

DD2 — 411

His career point total ranks sixth in NBA history. He’s one of only five players in NBA history to record at least 1,000 3-pointers made, 1,000 steals, and 1,000 blocks. The other players to reach those marks are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Rasheed Wallace, and Clifford Robinson.

Rare Air

On this day in 1985, Chicago Bulls rookie Michael Jordan compiled 41 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in a loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan shot 14-25 from the field (56.0%) and made 14 of his 15 free throws.

Just one week later, Jordan recorded yet another 40-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game. He’s the only rookie since the ABA-NBA merger to record multiple such games. Only three other rookies have recorded even one such game over that span:

Larry Bird (March 2, 1980)

Kevin Durant (April 16, 2008)

Blake Griffin (Nov. 20, 2010)

Jordan went on to be named NBA Rookie of the Year that season, averaging 28.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, and 2.4 SPG. He and Oscar Robertson are the only rookies in NBA history to average at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG.

Pierce’s NBA Debut

On this day in 1999, Paul Pierce made his NBA debut with the Boston Celtics, producing 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals in a loss to the Toronto Raptors. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Pierce is one of only three rookies to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists with multiple steals and blocks in his first game. The others are Bill Walton (Oct. 18, 1974) and Michael Jordan (Oct. 26, 1984).

Pierce would go on to become one of only four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points and 2,000 3-pointers made:

Vince Carter

LeBron James

Reggie Miller

Paul Pierce

Pierce is the Celtics’ all-time leader in 3P-pointers made and attempted; free throws made and attempted; and steals. He’s the second-leading scorer in franchise history, trailing only John Havlicek.

Board Man Gets Paid

On this day in 1960, the Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell set an NBA single-game record by grabbing 51 rebounds in a 124-100 win over the Syracuse Nationals. He also scored 23 points and dished out five assists. Russell’s NBA record was later surpassed by Wilt Chamberlain (55), but he still holds the franchise single-game mark.

Russell is one of only four players in NBA history to record a 40-rebound game, and one of only two players to do so multiple times:

14 — Wilt Chamberlain

8 — Bill Russell

1 — Jerry Lucas

1 — Nate Thurmond

Russell (three times) and Chamberlain (once) are the only players in NBA history to record a 40-rebound game in the postseason (counts not included above).

Carter’s NBA Debut

On this day in 1999, Vince Carter made his NBA debut with the Toronto Raptors, scoring 16 points in a 103-92 win over the Boston Celtics and fellow rookie Paul Pierce (see above).

Carter went on to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award that season, averaging 18.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.5 BPG. He received 113 out a possible 118 first-place votes in the balloting.

Carter’s 22 seasons played are the most in NBA history, and he’s the only player to appear in at least one game in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).