Greek Streak

On this day in 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 36 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists in a 112-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. It was the fifth straight game in which he recorded at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history:

30 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST

31 PTS, 16 REB, 9 AST

30 PTS, 19 REB, 9 AST

34 PTS, 17 REB, 6 AST

36 PTS, 20 REB, 6 AST

Antetokounmpo’s streak was snapped in his next game, when he recorded “only” 18 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. He finished the season with 15 30-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist games. No other player since the ABA-NBA merger has recorded more than nine such games in a season.

Antetokounmpo went on to win his second straight MVP Award that season. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year Award, joining Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94) as the only players to win both awards in the same season.

Kobe Starts 40-Point Run

On this day in 2003, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant scored 46 points in a 114-109 victory over the New York Knicks, his first of nine consecutive 40-point games:

46 PTS

42 PTS

51 PTS

44 PTS

40 PTS

52 PTS

40 PTS

40 PTS

41 PTS

Bryant’s streak is tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:

14 — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 8, 1961–Dec. 30, 1961)

14 — Chamberlain (Jan. 11, 1962–Feb. 1, 1962)

11 — Chamberlain (Nov. 9, 1962–Nov. 25, 1962)

9 — Kobe Bryant (Feb. 6, 2003–Feb. 23, 2003)

9 — Michael Jordan (Nov. 28, 1986–Dec. 12, 1986)

It was also the fifth of 13 straight 35-point games for Bryant, also the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history:

33 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 3, 1962–Feb. 22, 1962)

23 — Chamberlain (Oct. 23, 1962–Dec. 8, 1962)

20 — Chamberlain (Nov. 25, 1961–Dec. 30, 1961)

13 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 29, 2003–Feb. 23, 2003)

11 — James Harden (Jan. 9, 2019–Jan. 29, 2019)

Career High for Jokic

On this day in 2021, the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 50 points and dished out 12 assists in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Jokic is one of only three centers in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game (a total of four instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 13, 1963)

Chamberlain (March 18, 1968)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Jan. 19, 1975)

Nikola Jokic (Feb. 6, 2021)

Jokic also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks. He shot 20-33 from the field (60.6%) and made all seven of his free throws.

Green, Curry Shine in Loss

On this day in 2021, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green recorded 15 assists and six steals but did not make a shot from the field in a loss to the Mavericks. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Green is one of only two players to record at least 15 assists and five steals in a game without making a field goal. He joined Sidney Lowe, who achieved the feat on March 20, 1990.

This was Green’s second straight 15-assist game. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, Green is one of only two players to record at least 15 assists in back-to-back games in which they were listed as the starting center. The other is Nikola Jokic, who did so on Jan. 31 & Feb. 2, 2023.

Teammate Stephen Curry scored 57 points, shooting 19-31 from the field — including 11-19 from 3-point range — and making all eight of his free throws. This is one of seven career games in which Curry scored at least 50 points with 10 3-pointers made. Klay Thompson (3) and James Harden (2) are the only other players in NBA history to record multiple such games.