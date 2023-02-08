McGinnis’ Unique Feat

On this day in 1976, the Philadelphia 76ers’ George McGinnis compiled 38 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and six steals in a 100-97 win over the Buffalo Braves. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, McGinnis is the only player to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals in a game.

McGinnis played 44 minutes, shooting 12-27 from the field and 14-17 from the free throw line. He outdueled reigning MVP Bob McAdoo, who produced 31 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 47 minutes for the Braves.

Klay Thompson’s Birthday

On this day in 1990, Klay Thompson was born in Los Angeles California. A five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, Thompson has a career scoring average of 19.7 PPG in 689 games, with shooting percentages of 41.6% from 3-point range and 85.3% from the free throw line.

Thompson holds the NBA records for most points scored in a quarter (37), most 3-pointers made in a game (14), most 3-pointers made in a half (10, tied), and most 3-pointers made in a quarter (9). He also shares the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a postseason with fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry (98, 2016).

Thompson has also won three gold medals playing for the United States in international tournaments: 2009 U-19 World Championship, 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Franchise First for Isiah

On this day in 1983, the Detroit Pistons’ Isiah Thomas tallied 46 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals in an overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Thomas became the first (and still only) player in franchise history to record a 40-point triple-double.

The 6-foot-1-inch Thomas is one of only three players in NBA history with a listed height of 6-feet-2-inches or shorter to record a 40-point triple-double. The others are Michael Adams (5-10) and Trae Young (6-1).

Marques Johnson’s Birthday

On this day in 1956, Marques Johnson was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana. A five-time All-Star, Johnson averaged 20.1 PPG and 7.0 RPG in 691 career games, shooting 51.8% from the field and 73.9% from the free throw line.

Johnson is one of only 19 Hall-of-Fame-eligible players to post a career scoring average of at least 20 PPG on 50% shooting from the field. He’s the only one of those players who has not been elected to the Hall of Fame.

Johnson also had a noteworthy collegiate career at UCLA, where he won a national championship in 1975 and won the Wooden Award as the nation’s top collegiate basketball player in 1977. His number 54 was retired by UCLA in 1996.

Barkley Reaches Milestone

On this day in 1996, the Phoenix Suns’ Charles Barkley scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 107-102 victory over the New Jersey Nets. He became the 22nd player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points.

Just 11 days later, Barkley snagged his 10,000th career rebound, becoming the 10th player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. Barkley is now one of 19 players to reach those marks. He owns the highest career true shooting percentage in that group (61.2%).

Alonzo Mourning’s Birthday

On this day in 1970, Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. A seven-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and one-time NBA champion, Mourning averaged 17.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 2.8 BPG in 838 career games.

Mourning holds the career and single-season records for blocks for two franchises:

Charlotte Hornets — 684 (career) / 271 (season)

Miami Heat — 1,625 (career) / 94 (season)

Mourning averaged 21.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 3.5 BPG in his inaugural campaign. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, he’s one of only three players to average at least 20 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3 BPG in his rookie season. The others are David Robinson (1989-90) and Shaquille O'Neal (1992-93).

Career High for Hill

On this day in 1999, the Detroit Pistons’ Grant Hill had perhaps the finest game of his 18-season career, scoring a career-high 46 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in a 106-103 win over the Washington Wizards.

Hill made 14 of his 21 shots from the field and 18 of his 22 free throws, the latter two figures career highs. Hill’s Game Score was 40.9, the highest such figure of his career.

Kidd Sets Mavs Mark

On this day in 1996, the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd dished out a franchise-record 25 assists in a 136-133 victory over the Utah Jazz. Kidd also scored 20 points and recorded four steals. He’s one of only eight players in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 25 assists in a game:

Bob Cousy (Feb. 27, 1959)

Ernie DiGregorio (Jan. 1, 1974)

Kevin Porter (March 9, 1979)

Geoff Huston (Jan. 27, 1982)

Isiah Thomas (Feb. 13, 1985)

Scott Skiles (Dec. 30, 1990)

John Stockton (Jan. 15, 1991)

Jason Kidd (Feb. 8, 1996)

Kidd and Luka Doncic are the only players in franchise history to record at least 20 assists in a game, and Kidd is the only one to do so twice.