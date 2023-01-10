The Admiral Makes History

On this day in 1991, the San Antonio Spurs’ David Robinson produced 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a 117-111 win over the Magic. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Robinson is the only player to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a game. He also achieved the feat on Nov. 9, 1993 (43 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks).

Robinson made 14 of his 21 shots from the field (66.7%) and all 15 of his free throw attempts. Robinson is the only player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double while making at least 15 free throws without a miss.

Near Miss for Drexler

On this day in 1986, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Clyde Drexler recorded a triple-double in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, tying the franchise single-game record for steals:

26 PTS

11 AST

10 STL

9 REB

It was the first of two times Drexler missed recording a quadruple-double by exactly one in a single category. On Nov. 1, 1996, Drexler — now playing for the Houston Rockets — tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals, and nine assists in a win over the Sacramento Kings. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Drexler is the only player to record more than one such game.

Westbrook Ties Assist Mark

On this day in 2019, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook compiled 24 points, 24 assists, and 13 rebounds in a double-overtime loss to the Spurs, tying the NBA record for most assists by a player with a triple-double:

24 — Isiah Thomas (Feb. 7, 1985)

24 — Rajon Rondo (Oct. 29, 2010)

24 — Russell Westbrook (Jan. 10, 2019)

24 — Russell Westbrook (May 3, 2021)

Westbrook went on to average a triple-double that season, his third straight season achieving the feat. He would do so for a fourth time in the 2020-21 season. The only other player in NBA history to record even one such season is Oscar Robertson (1961-62).

Milestone for Durant

On this day in 2018, the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant scored 40 points in a loss to the L.A. Clippers, eclipsing 20,000 career points in the process. He’s the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):

28-017 — LeBron James

29-103 — Kevin Durant

29-122 — Kobe Bryant

29-134 — Wilt Chamberlain

29-326 — Michael Jordan

Durant shot 14-18 from the field with six 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 94.4%. It’s one of 10 career 40-point games in which Durant recorded an effective field goal percentage of at least 80%. The only player in NBA history with more such games is Stephen Curry with 19.

Career High for Gasol

On this day in 2015, the Chicago Bulls’ Pau Gasol scored a career-high 46 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 95-87 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Gasol made 17 of his career-high 30 attempts from the field (56.7%) and hit 12 of his 13 free throws.

Gasol became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 45-point, 15-rebound game, a distinction he still holds (age in years-days):

34-188 — Pau Gasol (Jan. 10, 2015)

33-143 — Connie Dierking (Feb. 22, 1970)

33-062 — Hakeem Olajuwon (March 23, 1996)

32-172 — Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 9, 1969)

32-158 — Chamberlain (Jan. 26, 1969)

Gasol and Michael Jordan (two times) are the only players in franchise history to record at least 45 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

Barros’ Record Streak

On this day in 1996, the Boston Celtics’ Dana Barros made one 3-pointer in a 113-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings. It was the last of 89 consecutive regular-season games in which Barros made at least one 3-pointer, at the time the longest such streak in NBA history. Barros’ streak came to end on January 12, when he missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in a loss to the Knicks.

Prior to Barros’ record-breaking run, the mark was held my Michael Adams (79 games). Barros’ streak stood as the NBA record until 2013, when it was broken by Kyle Korver. The current mark of 215 games (and counting) is held by Stephen Curry.