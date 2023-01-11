Trio Reaches 20K Points

On this day, three players reached 20,000 career points in the NBA:

1974 — John Havlicek, Boston Celtics

1986 — George Gervin, Chicago Bulls

2020 — James Harden, Houston Rockets

These three players currently rank 18th, 45th, and 27th, respectively, on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Havlicek is the only one of these players to also reach 25,000 career points, although Harden is within 1,000 points of that milestone.

This is one of three month-day combinations in which multiple players reached the 20,000-point mark. The others are:

January 17 — Robert Parish and Vince Carter

April 12 — Moses Malone and Pau Gasol

Wilt’s 40-Point Streak

On this day in 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain scored 52 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a loss to the Cincinnati Royals, his first of 14 consecutive 40-point games. Chamberlain’s streak would tie the NBA record he had just set the previous month. No other player in NBA history has recorded such a streak longer than nine games:

14 — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 8, 1961–Dec. 30, 1961)

14 — Chamberlain (Jan. 11, 1962–Feb. 1, 1962)

10 — Chamberlain (Nov. 9, 1962–Nov. 25, 1962)

9 — Michael Jordan (Nov. 28, 1986–Dec. 12, 1986)

9 — Kobe Bryant (Feb. 6, 2003–Feb. 23, 2003)

Walton’s Career High

On this day in 1976, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Bill Walton scored a career-high 36 points in a 116-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Walton also contributed 22 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, shooting 17-22 from the field (77.3%).

Walton is one of only five players over the last 50 NBA seasons to record a 35-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game with a field goal percentage of at least 75%:

John Drew (Nov. 16, 1974)

Bill Walton (Jan. 11, 1976)

Bob Lanier (Feb. 4, 1977)

Charles Barkley (Nov. 30, 1988)

Tim Duncan (March 4, 2003)

It Takes a Thief

On this day in 1989, the San Antonio Spurs’ Alvin Robertson tallied 20 points, 10 steals, seven assists, and five rebounds in a loss to the Houston Rockets. It was one of four career games in which Robertson recorded at least 10 steals, the most such games since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74. In fact, the only other player to record multiple such games is Clyde Drexler with two.

This was the fourth of seven consecutive seasons in which Robertson averaged at least 2.5 SPG, the longest such streak in NBA history.

Harden’s Record Streak

On this day in 2019, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden compiled 43 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 141-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harden shot 8-16 from 3-point range, his last of 12 straight games in which he made at least five 3-pointers. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history by three games:

12 — James Harden (Dec. 19, 2018—Jan. 11, 2019)

9 — Stephen Curry (March 16, 2019—April 2, 2019)

8 — Curry (April 25, 2021—May 8, 2021)

7 — Curry (Oct. 16, 2018—Oct. 28, 2018)

7 — Damian Lillard (Jan. 18, 2020—Feb. 1, 2020)

Over that span, Harden shot 81-194 from 3-point range (41.8%). The only player in NBA history to make more 3-pointers over a 12-game span is Stephen Curry.