Dominique Wilkins’ Birthday

On this day in 1960, Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins was born in Paris, France. A nine-time All-Star and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, Wilkins averaged 24.8 PPG and 6.7 RPG in 1,074 career games.

The reliable Wilkins is one of only six players in NBA history to average 25 or more PPG for at least 10 straight seasons (minimum 50% of team’s games):

18 — LeBron James (2004-05 to 2021-22)

11 — Jerry West (1961-62 to 1971-72)

11 — Karl Malone (1987-88 to 1997-98)

10 — Dominique Wilkins (1984-85 to 1993-94)

10 — Shaquille O’Neal (1993-94 to 2002-03)

10 — Allen Iverson (1998-99 to 2007-08)

Wilkins’ total of eight 2,000-point seasons has only been eclipsed by four players:

12 — Karl Malone

11 — Michael Jordan

10 — LeBron James

9 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

8 — Dominique Wilkins

8 — Alex English

8 — Kobe Bryant

Wilkins is one of only two players in NBA history to record a 50-point game on his birthday, pouring in 53 points for the Atlanta Hawks versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 12, 1987. The other player to do so is the Los Angeles Lakers’ Shaquille O'Neal, who scored 61 points on March 6, 2000, also versus the Clippers.

It’s a Process

On this day in 2021, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid compiled 45 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals in a 137-134 overtime win over the Miami Heat. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Embiid is one of only four players to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals in a game (a total of five instances):

John Drew (Jan. 29, 1978)

Anthony Davis (Oct. 26, 2016)

Davis (Feb. 23, 2018)

James Harden (Jan. 23, 2019)

Joel Embiid (Jan. 12, 2021)

Embiid shot 16-23 from the field (69.6%) and made all 13 of his free throws. None of the other players listed above recorded a field goal percentage higher than 51.7%.

Nothing Free for Howard

On this day in 2012, the Orlando Magic’s Dwight Howard set an NBA single-game record by attempting 39 free throws in a 117-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Howard matched that record just 14 months later, shooting 25-39 from the free throw line for the Los Angeles Lakers in a win over the Magic.

Howard made just 21 of his 39 free throws (53.8%). Only three players in NBA history have missed more free throws in a game (a total of four instances):

23 — Andre Drummond (Jan. 20, 2016)

22 — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 1, 1967)

22 — DeAndre Jordan (Nov. 30, 2015)

19 — Chamberlain (Dec. 12, 1967)

Howard matched his career high by scoring 45 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. He and Shaquille O’Neal (twice) are the only players in franchise history to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game.

Career High for Allen

On this day in 2007, the Seattle SuperSonics' Ray Allen scored a career-high 54 points in a 122-114 win over the Utah Jazz. Allen also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists. He’s the only player in to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game in a Sonics uniform (it’s been done four times since the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City).

Allen made 17 field goals in 32 attempts, both figures career highs (he made 17 field goals in one other game). Eight of those makes were 3-pointers, tied for the second-highest single-game total of his career. Allen also shot a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line.

Record Night for Green

On this day in 2021, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Danny Green set franchise single-game records for 3-pointers made (9, tied) and attempted (21) in a 137-134 overtime victory over the Miami Heat. Green attempted a career-high 25 shots from the field, four more than any other game in his career.

Green also contributed 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. It’s the only time in 819 career games Green has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game.