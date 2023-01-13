Real Beal

On this day in 2019, the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal produced 43 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Toronto Raptors. It was Beal’s second career 40-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound game. He’s one of only three players in NBA history to record multiple such games:

4 — Oscar Robertson

3 — James Harden

2 — Bradley Beal

Unfortunately, a loss in a 40-point game is not unusual for Beal, whose teams have dropped 22 of the 30 games in which he’s scored at least 40 points. That’s the worst winning percentage in NBA history among players with at least 25 such games:

.267 — Bradley Beal (8-22)

.370 — Walt Bellamy (10-17)

.500 — Bob McAdoo (29-29)

.520 — Russell Westbrook (26-24)

.533 — Bernard King (24-21)

SGA’s 20/20/10 Game

On this day in 2020, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, he was the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game, a distinction now held by Luka Doncic.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of only six guards in NBA history to produce a 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game (a total of 15 instances):

Oscar Robertson (8 times)

Fat Lever (2 times)

Luka Doncic (2 times)

Guy Rodgers

Russell Westbrook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Isiah Nets 30 Points, 20 Assists

On this day in 1985, the Detroit Pistons’ Isiah Thomas scored 30 points and dished out 20 assists in a 121-98 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas is one of only 10 players in NBA history to record at least 30 points and 20 assists in a game (a total of 17 instances):

Oscar Robertson (4 times)

Nate Archibald (3 times)

Kevin Porter (2 times)

Kevin Johnson (2 times)

Bob Cousy

Isiah Thomas

Magic Johnson

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Russell Westbrook

Luka Doncic

Thomas made 14 of his 20 shots from the field (70.0%). He and Oscar Robertson (March 5, 1966) are the only players in NBA history to record a 30-point, 20-assist game while shooting at least 70% from the field.

Thomas played just 35 minutes, the fewest ever by a player in a 30-point, 20-assist game:

35 — Isiah Thomas (Jan. 13, 1985)

37 — Kevin Porter (March 9, 1979)

39 — Russell Westbrook (March 29, 2021)

39 — Luka Doncic (May 1, 2021)

Goliath Effort

On this day in 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain scored 73 points and grabbed 36 rebounds in a 135-117 win over the Chicago Packers. This was the second time in 37 days Chamberlain recorded a 70-point, 30-rebound game. No other player in NBA history has recorded even one such game.

This was one of six career 70-point games for Chamberlain, equaling the total of all other players in NBA history combined. No one else has recorded more than one such game.

Chamberlain made 29 of his 48 shots from the field (59.2%) and 15 of his 25 free throws (60.0%). It’s one of eight times Chamberlain made at least 25 field goals and 15 free throws in a game, three more such games than all other players in NBA history combined. Again, no one else has recorded more than one such game.

10K Boards for Garnett

On this day in 2007, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Kevin Garnett scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 109-98 victory over the New Jersey Nets, collecting his 10,000th career rebound in the process.

Garnett went on to become the third player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists, a group that now includes four players:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Karl Malone

Kevin Garnett

LeBron James

Dirk Reaches 20K Points

On this day in 2010, the Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki tallied 30 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, reaching 20,000 career points in the fourth quarter. Nowitzki became the first European player in NBA history to achieve that scoring milestone.

Nowitzki went on to become one of only seven players in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. He currently ranks sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list:

38,387 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

37,989 — LeBron James

36,928 — Karl Malone

33,643 — Kobe Bryant

32,292 — Michael Jordan

31,560 — Dirk Nowitzki

31,419 — Wilt Chamberlain

Bird Flies High

On this day in 1982, the Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird had 28 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 116-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, Bird was just the fifth different player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game. Since then, four more players have achieved the feat.

This was the first of two career 25-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist games for Bird. He’s one of only six players in NBA history to produce multiple such games: