Stokes’ Monster Triple-Double

On this day in 1956, Rochester Royals rookie Maurice Stokes had 26 points, 38 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 102-93 win over the Syracuse Nationals. Stokes is the only player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 35 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. His 38 rebounds are tied for the most in NBA history by a player with a triple-double:

38 — Maurice Stokes (Jan. 14, 1956)

38 — Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1967)

33 — Chamberlain (March 3, 1963)

32 — Bill Russell (Nov. 30, 1963)

32 — Chamberlain (Dec. 26, 1966)

32 — Chamberlain (Feb. 23, 1968)

32 — Chamberlain (March 18, 1968)

Only two rookies in NBA history have recorded more rebounds in a game: Wilt Chamberlain (seven times) and Jerry Lucas.

Career High for Butler

On this day in 2016, the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler scored a career-high 53 points in a 115-111 overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler also contributed 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals, shooting 15-30 from the field and making 21 of his 25 free throws.

This was the first of two 50-point double-doubles Butler recorded with the Bulls. The only other player in franchise history to record such a game is Michael Jordan, who did so nine times.

3,000 Rejections

On this day in 1993, the Utah Jazz’s Mark Eaton recorded his 3,000th career block in a 96-89 win over the Seattle SuperSonics. Eaton is one of five players to reach that milestone since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74:

3,830 — Hakeem Olajuwon

3,289 — Dikembe Mutombo

3,189 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

3,064 — Mark Eaton

3,020 — Tim Duncan

Eaton retired following that season with a career average of 3.50 blocks per game, still the highest such figure in NBA history. Eaton had six seasons in which he blocked at least 300 shots — double that of any other player — and he’s the only player to record at least 400 blocks in a season (456, 1984-85).

Luka’s 40th Triple-Double

On this day in 2022, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 112-85 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies. It was Doncic’s 40th career triple-double, making him the 11th player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Doncic is the youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone (age in year-days):

22-320 — Luka Doncic

23-004 — Oscar Robertson

23-193 — Magic Johnson

25-011 — Nikola Jokic

28-001 — Russell Westbrook

Doncic is the second-fastest player to do so by games played: