Twyman Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 1960, the Cincinnati Royals’ Jack Twyman scored a franchise* single-game record 59 points in a 122-118 win over the Minneapolis Lakers. Twyman also collected 14 rebounds, shooting 21-39 from the field (53.8%) and 17-20 from the free throw line (85.0%).

* The franchise is now known as the Sacramento Kings, but Twyman’s record still stands.

This was Twyman’s second career 50-point game. At the time, only three players in NBA history had recorded more such games:

4 — George Mikan

3 — Bob Pettit

3 — Elgin Baylor

Stockton Lends a Hand

On this day in 1991, the Utah Jazz’s John Stockton set a franchise single-game record by handing out 28 assists in a 124-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Only two players in NBA history have recorded more assists in a game:

30 — Scott Skiles (Dec. 30, 1990)

29 — Kevin Porter (Feb. 24, 1978)

28 — John Stockton (Jan. 15, 1991)

28 — Guy Rodgers (March 14, 1963)

28 — Bob Cousy (Feb. 27, 1959)

Stockton also scored 20 points and recorded eight steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Stockton is the only player to record at least 25 assists and five steals in a game.

Chairman of the Boards

On this day in 1968, the San Francisco Warriors’ Nate Thurmond grabbed 15 rebounds in a loss to the Boston Celtics, his final game of a 113-game streak with at least 10 rebounds. Thurmond is the last NBA player to record double-digit rebounds in at least 100 consecutive games.

Thurmond ended that season with 1,121 rebounds in just 51 games played, the highest per-game average of his career (22.0 RPG). Thurmond is the only player in NBA history to reach the 1,000-rebound mark in a season in which he played fewer than 60 games.

Jordan Does It All

On this day in 1989, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan compiled 42 points, 11 assists, eight steals, and six rebounds in a 110-104 victory over the Boston Celtics. Jordan had 23 carer games in which recorded at least 40 points and five steals, by far the most such games since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74.

This was the second of two career games in which Jordan recorded at least 40 points, 10 assists, and five steals. He and James Harden (twice) are the only players to produce more than one such game.