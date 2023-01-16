MJ Scores and Swipes

On this day in 1993, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan scored 64 points and swiped five steals in an overtime loss to the Orlando Magic. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Jordan is one of only four players to record at least 60 points and five steals in a game:

Rick Barry (March 26, 1974)

Michael Jordan (Jan. 16, 1993)

Allen Iverson (Feb. 12, 2005)

James Harden (Jan. 23, 2019)

Jordan made 27 of his 49 field goal attempts, both figures career highs and franchise single-game records. Since the ABA-NBA merger, the only player to attempt more field goals in a game is Kobe Bryant with 50 on April 13, 2006, the final game of his career. The only players to make more field goals in a game over that span are Bryant and David Thompson (April 9, 1978), both of whom made 28 shots.

Admiral of the Fleet

On this day in 1993, the San Antonio Spurs’ David Robinson had 52 points, 14 rebounds, and seven blocks in a 124-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Robinson is one of only five players to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a regular season* game:

Bob McAdoo (Feb. 22, 1974)

Joe Barry Carroll (March 5, 1983)

David Robinson (Jan. 16, 1993)

Anthony Davis (Feb. 26, 2018)

Joel Embiid (Nov. 13, 2022)

* Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 50 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocks in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Robinson shot 20-28 from the field (71.4%) and made 11 of his 15 free throws. He and McAdoo are the only players to record at least 20 field goals made, 10 free throws made, and five blocks in a game.

Rodman Triple-Double

On this day in 1996, the Chicago Bulls’ Dennis Rodman compiled 10 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 116-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. It was the first and only triple-double of Rodman’s career. He’s one of only three players in franchise history to record a 20-rebound triple-double (a total of four instances):

Tom Boerwinkle (Jan. 10, 1970)

Boerwinkle (Feb. 2, 1971)

Dennis Rodman (Jan. 16, 1996)

Joakim Noah (Feb. 28, 2013)

This was one of 158 career 20-rebound games for Rodman, 33 more such games than any other player since the ABA-NBA merger (Moses Malone, 125). The closest active player is Andre Drummond with 88 career 20-rebound games.

Harden’s Historic Debut

On this day in 2021, James Harden produced 32 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds, and four steals in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets, a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his first game with a new team.

Harden recorded nine 30-point triple-doubles in his relatively short stint with the Nets (80 games), six more such games than any other player in franchise history. His 21 triple-doubles overall with the Nets ranks second in franchise history to Jason Kidd (61).

Pistol Pops 50

On this day in 1972, the Atlanta Hawks’ Pete Maravich recorded the first 50-point game of his NBA career in a 124-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Maravich scored 50 points, shooting 18-29 from the field (62.1%) and 14-16 from the free throw line (87.5%). He also dished out six assists.

Maravich recorded his second 50-point game just 20 days later, scoring 50 points versus the Cavaliers. He’s one of only three player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games in a season. The others are fellow Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins (twice) and Bob Pettit.