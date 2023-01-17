Career High for West

On this day in 1962, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West scored a career-high 63 points in a 129-121 win over the New York Knicks. It was the only 60-point game of West’s career.

West shot 22-36 from the field (61.1%) and made 19 of his 22 free throws. This was one of 165 career games in which West made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws, the third-most such games in NBA history:

218 — Oscar Robertson

212 — Michael Jordan

165 — Jerry West

157 — Kobe Bryant

156 — Karl Malone

It was also one of 47 career games in which West made at least 15 free throws, tied for the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

73 — James Harden

56 — Moses Maline

48 — Oscar Robertson

47 — Jerry West

47 — Karl Malone

Bird Reaches Milestone

On this day in 1990, the Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird recorded his 50th career triple-double, compiling 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 133-111 victory over the Orlando Magic. Bird became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Magic Johnson.

Bird retired with 59 career triple-doubles, which currently ranks ninth on the NBA’s all-time list. The only forward in NBA history to produce more triple-doubles is LeBron James (105).

Hail to the Chief

On this day in 1992, the Boston Celtics’ Robert Parish scored 14 points in a 98-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, becoming the 16th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points.

Parish retired with career totals of 23,334 points, 14,715 rebounds, and 2,361 blocks. He’s now one of:

50 players to reach 20,000 points;

19 players to reach 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds; and

8 players to reach 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 2,000 blocks.

Parish’s 1,611 career games played are the most in NBA history, 51 more than any other player.

Rare Totals for Doncic

On this day in 2021, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic totaled 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Doncic is one of only five players in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game (a total of nine instances):

Oscar Robertson (5 imes)

Wilt Chamberlain

James Harden

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Doncic is the youngest player in NBA history to record a 35-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game (21 years, 324 days).

This was one of 16 times Doncic recorded a 30-point triple-double before turning 22 years old, just one fewer such game than all other players in NBA history combined before their 22nd birthday.

Pistol Poppin’

On this day in 1975, the New Orleans Jazz’s Pete Maravich had 42 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 113-109 victory over the Seattle SuperSonics. Maravich is one of only eight players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game (a total of 14 instances):

Oscar Robertson (4 times)

James Harden (3 times)

Bradley Beal (2 times)

Charlie Scott

Pete Maravich

LeBron James

Russell Westbrook

Nikola Jokic

Just two days later, Maravich recorded another 40-point triple-double. He became the first player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles, a feat that has been matched seven times by three different players since.