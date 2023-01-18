Eaton, Dantley Lead Jazz

On this day in 1985, the Utah Jazz’s Mark Eaton set a franchise single-game record with 14 blocks, adding 12 points and 20 rebounds in a 127-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was one of three career games in which Eaton recorded at least 20 rebounds and 10 blocks, the most such games since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74:

3 — Mark Eaton

2 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2 — Hakeem Olajuwon

Eaton is tied with Manute Bol for the most 10-block games:

18 — Mark Eaton

18 — Manute Bol

13 — Dikembe Mutombo

11 — Hakeem Olajuwon

10 — David Robinson

10 — Shawn Bradley

Eaton’s teammate, Adrian Dantley, reached 15,000 career points in this game. He scored 42 points, shooting 14-20 from the field and 14-16 from the free throw line. It was one of 20 career 40-point games in which Dantley shot at least 70% from the field, the most such games in NBA history:

20 — Adrian Dantley

19 — Shaquille O’Neal

16 — Wilt Chamberlain

14 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

14 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

West Leads West

On this day in 1972, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West hit a jump shot with one second remaining to give the Western Conference a 112-110 win over the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game. West recorded 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists and was named the game’s MVP.

The East’s John Havlicek and Walt Frazier shared game scoring honors with 15 points apiece. That’s the lowest game-high scoring total in NBA All-Star Game history.

Smart Sets Franchise Marks

On this day in 2020, the Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart set franchise single-game records for 3-pointers made (11) and attempted (22) in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Smart and Jaylen Brown (10) are the only Celtics to make at least 10 3-pointers in a game, and Smart is the only Celtic to attempt at least 20 3-pointers in a game.

Smart scored a career-high 37 points, beating his previous best by 11 points. He also contributed eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Smart has only recorded one other 30-point game in his career (Feb. 13, 2020).

Silas Sets Suns Record

On this day in 1971, the Phoenix Suns’ Paul Silas set a franchise single-game record with 27 rebounds in a 118-99 victory over the Cincinnati Royals. Silas’ mark was later matched by Tyson Chandler (Jan. 23, 2016), but has yet to be surpassed.

Silas grabbed 1,015 rebounds that season, one of only two 1,000-rebound seasons in franchise history (the other was recorded by Neil Walk in 1972-73). It was the first of six straight seasons in which the durable Silas played at least 80 games and averaged 10 RPG, tied for the third-longest such streak in NBA history: