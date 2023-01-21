Hakeem Olajuwon’s Birthday

On this day in 1963, Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was born in Lagos, Nigeria. A 12-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, one-time MVP, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Olajuwon averaged 21.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, and 3.1 BPG in 1,238 career games.

Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Olajuwon is the only player to reach career totals of 2,000 steals and 2,000 blocks. Olajuwon is also the only player to record at least 200 steals and 200 blocks in a season (1988-89).

Olajuwon is the only player to rank in the top 15 on the NBA’s all-time lists for points (12th), rebounds (14th), steals (10th), and blocks (first).

Since the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award was first handed out in 1982-83, Olajuwon is the only player to be named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP in the same season (1993-94). He and Kawhi Leonard are the only players to win the Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP Awards multiple times.

Olajuwon is one of only four players in NBA history to officially record a quadruple-double:

Nate Thurmond (Oct. 18, 1974)

Alvin Robertson (Feb. 18, 1986)

Hakeem Olajuwon (March 29, 1990)

David Robinson (Feb. 17, 1994)

Wilt Grabs 45 Boards

On this day in 1961, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain scored 56 points and grabbed 45 rebounds in a 136-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the only players in NBA history to record a 45-rebound game:

55 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 24, 1960)

51 — Bill Russell (Feb. 5, 1960)

49 — Russell (Nov. 16, 1957)

49 — Russell (March 11, 1965)

45 — Chamberlain (Feb. 6, 1960)

45 — Chamberlain (Jan. 21, 1961)

Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 40 rebounds in a game. He did so eight times.

Kobe Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant scored 31 points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, surpassing 25,000 career points in the process. At the time, Bryant was the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, a distinction now held by LeBron James (age in years-days):

30-307 — LeBron James

31-151 — Kobe Bryant

31-186 — Wilt Chamberlain

33-158 — Kevin Durant

33-228 — Karl Malone

Bryant is also the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points.

Career High for Bellamy

On this day in 1962, Chicago Packers’ rookie Walt Bellamy scored a career-high 48 points in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Among the 50 players in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points, Bellamy is one of only three to record his career high as a rookie:

Walt Bellamy (1962-62)

Elvin Hayes (1968-1969)

Mitch Richmond (1988-89)

Bellamy averaged 31.6 PPG and 19.0 RPG that season, both figures career highs. He led the NBA in field goal percentage (51.9%) and was named Rookie of the Year.

Sprewell Stuffs Stat Sheet

On this day in 1997, the Golden Stats Warriors’ Latrell Sprewell did it all in a 105-93 victory over the Dallas Mavericks:

46 PTS

10 AST

6 REB

5 STL

16-27 FG

6-10 3P

8-9 FT

Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Sprewell and James Harden (Nov. 18, 2015) are the only players to record at least 45 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and five steals in a game.

Ginobili’s Career High

On this day in 2005, the San Antonio Spurs’ Manu Ginobili scored a career-high 48 points in a 128-123 win over the Phoenix Suns. Ginobili shot 16-22 from the field — including 5-7 from 3-point range — and made 11 of his 12 free throws.

There have been 45 45-point games in Spurs history (ABA seasons included). Ginobili owns the two highest effective field goal percentages in those games: