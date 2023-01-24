Career Night for Melo

On this day in 2014, the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony scored a career-high and franchise-record 62 points in a 125-96 blowout win over the Charlotte Bobcats. Anthony and Bernard King (Dec. 25, 1984) are the only players in franchise history to record a 60-point game.

Anthony also grabbed 13 rebounds and did not commit a turnover. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Anthony is the only player to record a 60-point, 10-rebound game without committing a turnover.

Anthony shot 23-35 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made all 10 of his free throws. Anthony is one of only four players in NBA history to record a 60-point game without missing a free throw (a total of six instances):

Damian Lillard (3 times)

Kobe Bryant

Carmelo Anthony

Kemba Walker

33 Points, 19 Minutes

On this day in 2021, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown scored 33 points despite playing only 19 minutes in a 141-103 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers. No player in the NBA’s shot-clock era (i.e., since 1954-55) has scored more points in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.

Brown made 13 of his 20 shots from the field (65.0%) and all four of his free throws. He scored the last 20 of his points in the third quarter before sitting out the final period.

Wilt Reaches 15K Points

On this day in 1964, the San Francisco Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain scored 41 points and snagged 18 rebounds in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, surpassing 15,000 career points. Chamberlain needed just 358 games to reach that mark (41.9 PPG), the fewest in NBA history by over 100 games:

358 — Wilt Chamberlain

460 — Michael Jordan

495 — Oscar Robertson

495 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

501 — Elgin Baylor

Chamberlain recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his 80 games that season. Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to achieve that feat, having also done so in the 1961-62 season.

West Scores 50

On this day in 1962, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West scored 50 points and dished out 10 assists in a 136-123 victory over the Cincinnati Royals. It was West’s second career 50-point game. It came just seven days after the first 50-point game of his career, the third-shortest gap (in days) between a player’s first and second 50-point games in NBA history:

3 — Antwan Jamison

5 — Gilbert Arenas

7 — Jerry West

13 — James Harden

14 — Damian Lillard

West shot 17-30 from the field (56.7%) and made 16 of his 18 free throws. This was one of 165 career games in which West made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws, the third-most such games in NBA history: