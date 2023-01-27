The Mailman Delivers

On this day in 1990, the Utah Jazz’s Karl Malone had the best game of his career, scoring a career-high 61 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a 144-96 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Malone and Pete Maravich (Feb. 25, 1977) are the only players in franchise history to record a 60-point game.

Malone made 21 of his 26 shots from the field (80.8%). He and Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 9, 1969) are the only players in NBA history to record a field goal percentage of at least 80% in a 60-point game.

Malone also shot 19-23 from the free throw line (82.6%), making him the only player in NBA history to shoot at least 75% from both the field and the free throw line in a 60-point game.

Malone played just 33 minutes in this game. Only two players in NBA history have recorded fewer minutes played in a 60-point game:

29 — Klay Thompson (Dec. 5, 2016)

31 — James Harden (Nov. 30, 2019)

33 — George Gervin (April 9, 1978)

33 — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

33 — Kobe Bryant (Dec. 20, 2005)

Melo Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2018, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points in a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons, becoming the 21st player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points. There are now 23 players in that group.

Anthony is the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):

30-307 — LeBron James

31-151 — Kobe Bryant

31-186 — Wilt Chamberlain

33-158 — Kevin Durant

33-228 — Karl Malone

33-243 — Carmelo Anthony

Anthony is one of only three players in NBA history to score at least 10,000 points for two different franchises:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bucks & Lakers

Elvin Hayes, Rockets & Bullets (Wizards)

Carmelo Anthony, Nuggets & Knicks

Huston Lends a Hand

On this day in 1982, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Geoff Huston handed out a franchise-record 27 assists in a 110-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Only five players in NBA history have recorded more assists in a game:

30 — Scott Skiles (Dec. 30, 1990)

29 — Kevin Porter (Feb. 24, 1978)

28 — Bob Cousy (Feb. 27, 1959)

28 — Guy Rodgers (March 14, 1963)

28 — John Stockton (Jan. 15, 1991)

Huston also scored a team-high 24 points on 10-17 shooting from the field. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to make at least 10 field goals and assist on 25 others in a game:

Bob Cousy (Feb. 27, 1959)

Kevin Porter (Feb. 24, 1978)

Geoff Huston (Jan. 27, 1982)

Isiah Thomas (Feb. 13, 1985)

Career High for Gordon

On this day in 2020, the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points in a 126-117 win over the Utah Jazz, his first 40-point game in over 11 years. It’s the longest gap (in days) between 40-point games in NBA history:

4,021 — Eric Gordon

3,762 — Jamal Crawford

3,005 — Carl Braun

Gordon shot 14-22 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made 16 of his 20 free throws. Gordon tied his career high for both field goals made and free throws made.