Greer Reaches Milestone

On this day in 1971, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Hal Greer scored 21 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points.

Bob Pettit (Nov. 13, 1964)

Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 2, 1966)

Elgin Baylor (Oct. 27, 1968)

Oscar Robertson (March 1, 1969)

Jerry West (Dec. 19, 1970)

Hal Greer (Jan. 29, 1971)

Greer finished his career with 21,586 points, the most in franchise history. He also ranks first in franchise history in games played, minutes, field goals made, and field goals attempted; second in assists; and third in free throws made and free throws attempted.

The dependable Greer scored at least 1,400 points in 11 consecutive seasons. The only guard in NBA history to record a longer such streak is Kobe Bryant (14).

Mailman Delivers 30,000

On this day in 2000, the Utah Jazz’s Karl Malone scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming the third player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points (Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

It was one of 1,134 career 20-point games for Malone, the second-most such games in NBA history:

1,168 — LeBron James

1,134 — Karl Malone

1,122 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

941 — Kobe Bryant

926 — Michael Jordan

This was the 14th of 16 consecutive seasons in which Malone averaged at least 20 PPG and 8 RPG, the longest such streak in NBA history.

Bryant Starts Streak

On this day in 2003, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant scored 40 points in a 99-90 win over the Phoenix Suns. It was the first of 13 consecutive 35-point games for Bryant, the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest such streak by a player not named Wilt Chamberlain:

33 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 3, 1962–Feb. 22, 1962)

23 — Chamberlain (Oct. 23, 1962–Dec. 8, 1962)

20 — Chamberlain (Nov. 25, 1961–Dec. 30, 1961)

13 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 29, 2003–Feb. 23, 2003)

11 — James Harden (Jan. 9, 2019–Jan. 29, 2019)

This was also the first of 16 straight 30-point games for Bryant, the second-longest such streak in franchise history and tied for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Career High for Tripucka

On this day in 1983, the Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Tripucka scored a career-high 56 points in a 128-126 victory over the Chicago Bulls. At the time, it was the highest-scoring individual game in franchise history. Tripucka’s mark has seen been surpassed by Jerry Stackhouse, who scored 57 points on April 3, 2001.

Tripucka shot 18-26 from the field (69.2%) and made 20 of his 22 free throws. He still holds a share of the franchise record for most free throws made in a game with George Yardley (Dec. 26, 1957), Walter Dukes (Nov. 19, 1960), and Richard Hamilton (Nov. 21, 2004).