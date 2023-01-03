Career High for Curry

On this day in 2021, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points in a 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was the first (and still only) 60-point game of Curry’s illustrious career.

Curry became the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a 60-point game (age in years-days):

37-234 — Kobe Bryant (April 13, 2016)

32-295 — Stephen Curry (Jan. 3, 2021)

32-172 — Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 9, 1969)

32-158 — Chamberlain (Jan. 26, 1969)

31-117 — Chamberlain (Dec. 16, 1967)

Curry scored 31 points in both the first and second halves. He and Kobe Bryant (Dec. 20, 2005) are the only players in the last 25 NBA seasons to score at least 30 points in each half of a game.

Efficient 50 for King

On this day in 1981, the Golden State Warriors’ Bernard King scored 50 points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. King shot 20-25 from the field (80.0%) and 10-11 from the free throw line (90.9%). He also contributed eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

King became the first player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 10 free throws in a game with shooting percentages of 80% and 90%, respectively. Since then, the only other player to record such a game is Adrian Dantley, who did so just four days later (Jan. 7, 1981).

Harden Matches Iverson

On this day in 2019, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden compiled 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 135-134 victory over the Golden State Warriors. This was the last of five straight games in which Harden recorded at least 40 points and five assists, tying him with Allen Iverson for the longest such streak in NBA history.

It was also Harden’s second consecutive 40-point triple-double, one of four times he achieved this feat. Only three other players in NBA history have recorded back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles:

Russell Westbrook (2 times)

Pete Maravich

Michael Jordan

Harden’s 16 career 40-point triple-doubles rank second in NBA history. Only Oscar Robertson recorded more such games (22).

Harden tied the franchise single-game record for 3-pointers made with 10, and set a new franchise single-game record for 3-pointers attempted with 23 (which he later tied). Harden became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double with 10 or more 3-pointers made.

Young Gun

On this day in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young scored 56 points and dished out 14 assists in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Young is one of only eight players in NBA history to record a 55-point, 10-assist game (a total of 10 instances):

James Harden (3 times)

Oscar Robertson

Michael Jordan

Tony Parker

Russell Westbrook

Trae Young

Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell

At 23 years and 106 days old, Young is the youngest player in NBA history to record such a game.

Young shot 17-26 from the field — including 7-12 from 3-point range — and made all 15 of his free throws. His true shooting percentage was 85.9%, the fourth-highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 55-point game:

92.5% — James Harden (Nov. 5, 2017)

89.2% — Glen Rice (April 15, 1995)

87.9% — Harden (Nov. 30, 2019)

85.9% — Trae Young (Jan. 3, 2022)

84.4% — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

Simmons’ 25th Triple-Double

On this day in 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, and three steals in a loss to the Houston Rockets. It was the 25th triple-double of Simmons’ career.

Simmons is one of only four players in NBA history to reach 25 triple-doubles within the first 200 games of his career: