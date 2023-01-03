Statitudes

Statitudes

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Justin Kubatko's avatar
Justin Kubatko
Jan 4, 2023

Thanks for the feedback, Jon. I’ll see what I can do.

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Jon Saur's avatar
Jon Saur
Jan 4, 2023

Hi. I’m a subscriber and I love what you’re doing. You talked about suggestions/thoughts. I wanted to say that while I enjoy all the posts, the study you did on the flukiest scoring games was fascinating. Those type of deep dive, curiosity based pieces are great, in my opinion. Thanks!

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