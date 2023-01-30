Harden’s 60-Point Triple-Double

On this day in 2018, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden compiled 60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals in a 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic. Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point triple-double, a feat that has only been matched by Luka Doncic (Dec. 27, 2022).

Harden shot 19-30 from the field — including 5-14 from 3-point range — and made 17 of his 18 free throws. It’s one of 20 career games in which Harden has made at least 20 free throws and five 3-pointers. No other player in NBA history has recorded more than four such games (Damian Lillard and Trae Young, 4).

Wilt’s 50th Triple-Double

On this day in 1968, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wilt Chamberlain recorded the 50th triple-double of his career, tallying 23 points, 29 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 125-118 victory over the Boston Celtics. Chamberlain became just the second player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining Oscar Robertson. A third player did not join them until the 1983-84 season (Magic Johnson).

Chamberlain went on to produce 20 more triple-doubles that season, recording nine in February and 11 in March. He and Oscar Robertson are the only players in NBA history to record at least nine triple-doubles in consecutive calendar months.

Chamberlain’s 31 triple-doubles in 1967-68 are the fifth-highest single-season total in NBA history. Chamberlain recorded 53 of his 78 career triple-doubles in the 1966-67 and 1967-68 seasons. He’s one of three players in NBA history to record at least 50 triple-doubles over a two-season span. The others are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Magic’s Comeback

On this day in 1996, Magic Johnson appeared in his first NBA game* since the 1991 Finals, scoring 19 points and dishing out 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 128-118. Johnson had been retired for four-and-a-half seasons following his HIV diagnosis.

* Johnson did play in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, producing 25 points and nine assists and winning MVP honors.

Playing power forward instead of his usual point guard position, Johnson averaged 14.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 6.9 APG in 32 regular season games that season. The Lakers went 22-10 in those games, with 14 of the wins coming by double digits.

The 36-year-old Johnson retired once again following the 1995-96 season, citing a desire to go out on his terms after his abrupt first retirement.