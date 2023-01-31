Don’t Sell Adams Short

On this day in 1991, the Denver Nuggets’ Michael Adams compiled 45 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and four steals in a 123-119 win over the New Jersey Nets. With a listed height of 5-feet-10-inches, Adams is the shortest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double (height in feet-inches):

5-10 — Michael Adams

6-1 — Isiah Thomas

6-1 — Trae Young

6-3 — Jerry West

6-3 — Russell Westbrook (13 times)

By the way, Adams’ jumper was a sight to behold, one of the most beautiful ugly shots in NBA history.

Hawks Complete Perfect Month

On this day in 2015, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 91-85 to cap off a perfect month, winning all 17 of their games. It’s the most wins without a loss in a calendar month in NBA history:

17 — Atlanta Hawks (Jan. 2015)

16 — Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 1971)

16 — San Antonio Spurs (March 1996)

16 — Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 2012)

16 — San Antonio Spurs (March 2014)

16 — Golden State Warriors (Nov. 2015)

16 — Phoenix Suns (Nov. 2021)

It was the Hawks’ 19th consecutive win overall, the longest such streak in franchise history and tied for the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history. The streak was snapped in their first game of February, when they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 115-100.

Career High for Cummings

On this day in 1990, the San Antonio Spurs’ Terry Cummings scored a career-high 52 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 129-95 rout of the Charlotte Hornets. Cummings is one of only three Spurs to record a 50-point, 10-rebound since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976 (a total of four instances):

Terry Cummings (Jan. 31, 1990)

David Robinson (Jan. 16, 1993)

Robinson (April 24, 1994)

Tim Duncan (Dec. 26, 2001)

Cummings shot 19-32 from the field (59.4%) and made 14 of his 17 free throws. Cummings’ Game Score was 40.3, the highest such figure of his career.