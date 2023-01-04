Dantley Ties Wilt

On this day in 1984, the Utah Jazz’s Adrian Dantley tied Wilt Chamberlain's NBA single-game record by making 28 free throws in a 116-111 win over the Houston Rockets. Chamberlain established the mark in his legendary 100-point game. Both players still share the record today.

Dantley scored 60.9% of his 46 points via free throws, the second-highest such percentage in NBA history by a player in a 40-point game:

65.0% — Anthony Davis (Oct. 29, 2019)

60.9% — Adrian Dantley (Jan. 4, 1984)

57.5% — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 31, 2006)

57.4% — Dantley (Nov. 25, 1983)

57.1% — Frank Selvy (Dec. 2, 1954)

This was one of three career games in which Dantley made at least 25 free throws. No other player in NBA history has recorded more than one such game:

Adriant Dantley (3 times)

Wilt Chamberlain

Michael Jordan

Dwight Howard

Anthony Davis

Two of those games came during the 1983-84 season, a season in which Dantley made 813 free throws. That’s the fourth-highest single-season total in NBA history.

MJ Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2002, the Washington Wizards’ Michael Jordan scored 29 points in an 89-83 victory over the Chicago Bulls, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. Jordan’s historic point came on a free throw in the second quarter.

There are now seven players in this group. Only one of them reached the mark in fewer games than Jordan:

941 — Wilt Chamberlain

960 — Michael Jordan

1,101 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1,107 — LeBron James

1,152 — Karl Malone

1,180 — Kobe Bryant

1,377 — Dirk Nowitzki

Four Decades for Carter

On this day in 2020, the Atlanta Hawks’ Vince Carter became the first player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s), scoring three points in a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Carter holds the NBA record for most seasons played with 22.

Carter ranks sixth in NBA history with 2,290 career 3-pointers made. He made at least 100 career 3-pointers for six different franchises. The only other player in NBA history to achieve this feat is Jamal Crawford.

Career High for Garnett

On this day in 2005, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Kevin Garnett scored a career-high 47 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Garnett shot 19-28 from the field (67.9%) and made nine of his 11 free throws.

Garnett is one of 23 players in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points. He and John Havlicek are the only players in that group without a 50-point game in the regular season (Havlicek did have one in the postseason).

Mount Mutombo

On this day in 2004, Dikembe Mutombo tied the New York Knicks’ single-game record with 10 blocks in a loss to the New Jersey Nets. Mutombo is the oldest player in NBA history to record a 10-block game (age in years-days):

37-193 — Dikembe Mutombo (Jan. 4, 2004)

35-159 — Mutombo (Dec. 1, 2001)

35-136 — Artis Gilmore (Feb. 4, 1985)

34-281 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Jan. 22, 1982)

33-301 — Marcus Camby (Jan. 17, 2008)

It was the fourth different franchise for which Mutombo recorded a 10-block game, the most in NBA history:

4 — Dikembe Mutombo

3 — George Johnson

3 — Manue Bol

Russ Snaps Inglorious Streak

On this day in 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook did not commit a turnover in a 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings. Why is that noteworthy? It snapped a streak of 407 consecutive games in which he committed at least one turnover, by far the longest such streak since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Westbrook has recorded 4,307 career turnovers, the third-highest total in NBA history. His career average is 4.08 turnovers per game, the highest such figure among players who have appeared in at least 400 games.