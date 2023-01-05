Career Game for Webber

On this day in 2001, the Sacramento Kings' Chris Webber tallied 51 points and 26 rebounds — both career-high figures — in an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. Webber is the only player in the last 50 NBA seasons to record at least 50 points and 25 rebounds in a game.

Webber also dished out five assists. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 25 rebounds, and five assists in a game. The others to do so are Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Webber attempted a whopping 47 shots from the field, making 24 of them. Both of those figures are franchise single-game records. Since the ABA-NBA merger, only three players have attempted more field goals in a game:

50 — Kobe Bryant (April 13, 2016)

49 — Michael Jordan (Jan. 16, 1993)

49 — George Gervin (April 9, 1978)

And only five players have made more field goals in a game in that span:

28 — David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

28 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

27 — Michael Jordan (Jan. 16, 1993)

26 — Pete Maravich (Feb. 25, 1977)

26 — David Robinson (April 24, 1994)

Webber also had three steals and two blocks. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, he and Bob McAdoo are only players to record a 50-point, 20-rebound game with multiple steals and blocks.

Iron Man

On this day in 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain recorded 53 points and 22 rebounds while playing all 48 minutes in a 134-116 win over the St. Louis Hawks. It was the first of 63 consecutive complete games for Chamberlain, easily the longest such streak in NBA history.

Chamberlain averaged 48.5 MPG that season, the highest-such figure in NBA history. In fact, Chamberlain owns the seven-highest MPG rates in NBA history:

48.5 — 1961-62

47.8 — 1960-61

47.6 — 1962-63

47.3 — 1965-66

46.8 — 1967-68

46.4 — 1959-60

46.1 — 1963-64

Chamberlain’s career average of 45.8 MPG is 3.5 MPG higher than any other player in NBA history.

Alex English’s Birthday

On this day in 1954, Hall of Famer Alex English was born in Columbia, South Carolina. An eight-time All-Star, English averaged 21.5 PPG and 5.5 RPG in 1,193 games.

English is one of 23 players in NBA history to score at least 25,000 career points. He’s the only one of those players with career shooting percentages of at least 50% from the field and 80% from the free throw line (50.7% and 83.2%, respectively).

A model of consistency, English recorded eight straight 2,000-point seasons, the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind Karl Malone (11). He scored at least 2,000 points on 50% shooting from the field and 80% shooting from the free throw line six times, tying him with Michael Jordan for the most such seasons in NBA history.

NBA First for Warriors, Kings

On this day in 2019, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings made 21 and 20 3-pointers, respectively. This was the first game in NBA history in which both teams made at least 20 3-pointers. It’s happened seven more times in the regular season since, plus twice in the postseason.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry led all players with 10 3-pointers made. This is one of 22 career games in which Curry made at least 10 3-pointers, 15 more such games than any other player in NBA history.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with eight 3-pointers made. It’s one of eight times he made at least eight 3-pointers in a game for the Kings, two more such games than all other players in franchise history combined. No other King has produced more than one such game.

Erving Reaches Milestone

On this day in 1982, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Julius Erving scored 29 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons, surpassing 10,000 career points in the NBA. Erving — who scored 11,662 points in the ABA — became the first player to score at least 10,000 points in each league. He was joined later that season by Dan Issel, who reached 10,000 points in the NBA on March 16, 1982. They are the only two players to achieve the feat.

Erving is the only player to record multiple 2,000-point seasons in both leagues. He had five such seasons in the ABA (1971-72 through 1975-76) and two in the NBA (1979-80 and 1980-81).