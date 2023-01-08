Nash Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2013, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Steve Nash dished out 10 assists in a loss to the Houston Rockets, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach 10,000 carer assists. He’s now one of seven players in that group:

15,806 — John Stockton

12,091 — Jason Kidd

11,194 — Chris Paul

10,335 — Steve Nash

10,334 — Mark Jackson

10,254 — LeBron James

10,141 — Magic Johnson

This was one of 509 career games in which Nash recorded at least 10 assists, the fifth-most such games in NBA history:

863 — John Stockton

586 — Magic Johnson

569 — Jason Kidd

562 — Chris Paul

509 — Steve Nash

Nash recorded seven seasons in which he averaged at least 10 APG. The only players in NBA history to produce more such seasons are John Stockton (10) and Magic Johnson (9).

20,000 Points for MJ

On this day in 1993, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan scored 35 points in a 120-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, giving him exactly 20,000 points for his career. Jordan also contributed eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals, shooting 15-26 from the field (57.7%).

Jordan reached the milestone in 620 games played, the second-fastest player in NBA history to do so:

499 — Wilt Chamberlain

620 — Michael Jordan

671 — Oscar Robertson

684 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Near-Miss for Moore

On this day in 1985, the San Antonio Spurs’ Johnny Moore narrowly missed recording a quadruple-double in a 139-94 rout of the Golden State Warriors:

26 PTS

11 REB

13 AST

9 STL

Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1974-74, Moore is one of seven players to miss a quadruple-double by a single point, rebound, assist, steal, or block (a total of eight instances):

Rick Barry (Oct. 29, 1974) — 9 STL

Larry Steele (Nov. 16, 1974) — 9 AST

Johnny Moore (Jan. 8, 1985) — 9 STL

Larry Bird (Feb. 18, 1985) — 9 STL

Micheal Ray Richardson (Oct. 30, 1985) — 9 STL

Clyde Drexler (Jan. 10, 1986) — 9 REB

Hakeem Olajuwon (March 3, 1990) — 9 AST

Drexler (Nov. 1, 1996) — 9 AST

Boerwinkle Bags Boards

On this day in 1970, the Chicago Bulls’ Tom Boerwinkle set a franchise single-game record with 37 rebounds in a 152-123 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. Since Boerwinkle’s record-setting game, the only NBA player to match or exceed that total is Moses Malone with 37 rebounds on Feb. 9, 1979.

Boerwinkle also scored 22 points, making 10 of his 14 field goal attempts (71.4%). He and Wilt Chamberlain (five times) are the only players in NBA history to record a 20-point, 35-rebound game while shooting at least 70% from the field.

Career High for Smith

On this day in 1976, the Golden State Warriors’ Phil Smith scored a career-high 51 points in a 129-113 win over the Phoenix Suns. Smith shot 20-27 from the field (74.1%) and made 11 of his 14 free throws.

Smith matched his career high later in the calendar year, scoring 51 points versus the Houston Rockets on Dec. 11, 1976. Smith averaged 15.1 PPG for his career, the second-lowest figure in NBA history among players with multiple 50-point games: