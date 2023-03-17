Everyone Messed Around

On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double (points/rebounds/assists):

Draymond Green (16/12/10)

James Harden (40/10/15)

Nikola Jokic (12/10/10)

Domantas Sabonis (18/11/11)

Ben Simmons (13/10/12)

Russell Westbrook (26/14/10)

It’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. The previous record of five such players had been set just four days earlier (March 13, 2021).

All told, there were 142 triple-doubles recorded in the shortened 2020-21 season (each team played 72 games), the most in a single season in NBA history:

142 — 2020-21

130 — 2021-22

127 — 2018-19

117 — 2016-17

108 — 2017-18

Baylor Starts Record Streak

On this day in 1960, the Minneapolis Lakers’ Elgin Baylor scored 40 points in a 120-113 win over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 3 of the Western Division finals. It was the first of 31 straight postseason games in which Baylor scored at least 25 points, the longest such streak in NBA history by 11 games:

31 — Elgin Baylor (March 17, 1960–April 18, 1962)

20 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 16, 1974–May 8, 1977)

20 — Abdul-Jabbar (April 13, 1979–May 10, 1980)

17 — LeBron James (May 14, 2008–May 30, 2009)

Baylor also hauled in 14 rebounds, making this one of 13 postseason games in which he recorded a 40-point double-double. The only player in NBA history with more such games is LeBron James (16).

Career High for McAdoo

On this day in 1976, the Buffalo Braves’ Bob McAdoo scored 52 points in a loss to the Seattle SuperSonics, matching his career high and franchise single-game record. McAdoo’s franchise mark was later equalled by Charles Smith (Dec. 1, 1990), but has yet to be surpassed.

McAdoo shot 18-26 from the field, made 16 of his 22 free throws, and grabbed 11 rebounds. This was one of four career 50-point, 10-rebound games for McAdoo. The only centers in NBA history with more such games are Wilt Chamberlain (118) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (8).

Bey Day

On this day in 2022, the Detroit Pistons’ Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points in a 134-120 victory over the Orlando Magic, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to record a 50-point game (age in years-days):

22-342 — Saddiq Bey (March 17, 2022)

23-347 — Kelly Tripucka (Jan. 29, 1983)

26-149 — Jerry Stackhouse (April 3, 2001)

Bey shot 17-27 from the field with 10 3-pointers made, tying Joe Dumars’ franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game. He also contributed nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

KG Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2012, the Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett recorded his 5,000th career assist in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. Garnett is one of only four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kevin Garnett

LeBron James

Karl Malone

Garnett is the only player above to also reach career totals of 1,500 steals and 1,500 blocks (1,859 and 2,037, respectively).