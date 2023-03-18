Miller First to Milestone

On this day in 2001, the Indiana Pacers’ Reggie Miller scored a team-high 24 points with four 3-pointers made in a 101-95 win over the Sacramento Kings, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made. Miller is now one of 14 players to attain that milestone.

Miller made multiple 3-pointers in 731 games, the second-highest total in NBA history:

847 — Ray Allen

731 — Reggie Miller

721 — Stephen Curry

700 — James Harden

695 — Kyle Korver

This was the 12th of 15 consecutive seasons in which Miller made at least 100 3-pointers, tied with Ray Allen and Paul Pierce for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Rare Air

On this day in 1988, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan compiled 50 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and five steals in a 113-103 victory over the Boston Celtics. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Jordan is one of only three players to record at least 50 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game (a total of four instances):

Rick Barry (March 26, 1974)

Barry (Jan. 23, 1975)

Michael Jordan (March 18, 1988)

Anthony Davis (Oct. 26, 2016)

This was one of five career games in which Jordan scored at least 50 points with five steals. No other player has recorded more than two such games.

Board Man

On this day in 1959, the Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell hauled in 32 rebounds in a 131-109 win over the Syracuse Nationals in Game 1 of the Eastern Division finals. It was the first of 110 straight playoff games in which Russell recorded at least 15 rebounds, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain is a distant second with a streak of 61 such games in a row.

This was one of 36 career playoff games in which Russell grabbed at least 30 rebounds, the most such games in NBA history. Once again, Chamberlain is second with 32 such games. No other player in NBA history has recorded more than two such games.

Klay Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2016, the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson scored a game-high 39 points with 10 3-pointers made in a 130-112 rout of the Dallas Mavericks, surpassing 1,000 career 3-pointers made in the process. Thompson is the fourth-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark (based on games played):

350 — Buddy Hield

355 — Donovan Mitchell

369 — Stephen Curry

372 — Klay Thompson

385 — Damian Lillard

This is one of nine career games in which Thompson made at least 10 3-pointers. The only player in NBA history with more such games is his teammate, Stephen Curry (23).

Mailman Delivers

On this day in 2003, the Utah Jazz’s Karl Malone recorded his 5,000th career assist in a 99-81 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Malone became just the second player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There are now four players in this exclusive group:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kevin Garnett

LeBron James

Karl Malone

Malone and James are the only players above to also record at least 2,000 steals and 1,000 blocks (2,085 and 1,145, respectively, for Malone).