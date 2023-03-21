The Cooz Abides

On this day in 1953, the Boston Celtics’ Bob Cousy scored a career-high 50 points in a 111-105 quadruple-overtime win over the Syracuse Nationals in Game 2 of the Eastern Division semifinals, tied for the longest contest in NBA postseason history. Cousy became the first player to score at least 50 points in a playoff game.

Cousy played 66 out of a possible 68 minutes, shooting 10-22 from the field and 30-32 from the free throw line. His 30 free throws made are still the most in NBA history in any game, regular season or postseason.

The Celtics made 57 free throws as a team, tied for the highest single-game total in NBA postseason history. The Phoenix Suns also made 57 free throws versus the Seattle SuperSonics on June 5, 1993.

The two teams shot a combined 108-128 from the free throw line, the most free throws made and attempted in a single game in NBA postseason history.

Mr. Triple-Double

On this day in 1963, the Cincinnati Royals’ Oscar Robertson compiled 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 133-115 win over the Syracuse Nationals in Game 2 of the Eastern Division semifinals. Robertson became the first player in NBA postseason history to record a 40-point triple-double.

Robertson is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a playoff game:

Oscar Robertson (March 21, 1963)

Charles Barkley (June 1, 1993)

Luka Doncic (August 8, 2020)

Kevin Durant (June 15, 2021)

Robertson recorded another 40-point triple-double just one week later versus the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Division finals. He and LeBron James (three times) are the only players in NBA postseason history to record multiple 40-point triple-doubles, and Robertson is the only player to record two such games in a single postseason.

Paul Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2021, the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 111-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career assists. Paul’s historic assist came with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter on an alley-oop pass to center Deandre Ayton.

Paul is now of seven players to achieve this milestone, but only John Stockton reached the mark at a younger age (age in years-days):

32-329 — John Stockton

35-319 — Chris Paul

35-343 — Jason Kidd

Paul’s career assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.0 is the best in the 10,000-assist club.

Howard Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 2018, the Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard scored 32 points and grabbed a franchise-record 30 rebounds in a 111-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Howard is one of only seven players since the ABA-NBA merger to record a 30-point, 30-rebound game:

Swen Nater (Dec. 19, 1976)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 3, 1978)

Moses Malone (Feb. 9, 1979)

Robert Parish (March 30, 1979)

Malone (Feb. 11, 1982)

Kevin Love (Nov. 12, 2010)

Dwight Howard (March 21, 2018)

The then-32-year-old Howard is one of only four players in NBA history to record a 30-point, 30-rebound game after turning 32 years old. The other players to do so are Wilt Chamberlain (three times) and Gus Johnson.

Abdul-Jabbar Streaking

On this day in 1972, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 37 points on 16-29 shooting from the field in a 111-94 victory over the Houston Rockets, the last of 43 consecutive games in which he made at least 10 field goals. Only one player in NBA history has recorded a longer such streak:

116 — Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 19, 1961–Dec. 29, 1962)

43 — Chamberlain (Dec. 20, 1963–March 1, 1964)

43 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Dec. 28, 1971–March 21, 1972)

29 — Chamberlain (Dec. 25, 1959–Feb. 9, 1960)

28 — Michael Jordan (Jan. 15–March 11, 1987)

Abdul-Jabbar led the league in scoring that season, averaging a career-high 34.8 PPG on 57.4% shooting from field. It’s the highest scoring average in NBA history by a player with a field goal percentage of at least 55%.