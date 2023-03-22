Drexler Reaches Milestone

On this day in 1997, the Houston Rockets’ Clyde Drexler tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, becoming the 10th player in NBA history to reach 25 career triple-doubles (there are now 22 such players). It would turn out to be the final triple-double of Drexler’s illustrious career.

Drexler recorded 18 of those triple-doubles with the Portland Trail Blazers, 11 more than any other player in franchise history. Drexler had three seasons in which he produced four triple-doubles for the Trail Blazers, tying him with Sidney Wicks (1972-73) for the franchise single-season record.

Wilt Gonna Wilt

On this day in 1967, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wilt Chamberlain compiled 37 points, 27 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 123-102 win over the Cincinnati Royals in Game 2 of the Eastern Division semifinals. Chamberlain is one of only three players in NBA postseason history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game:

Wilt Chamberlain (March 22, 1967)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 13, 1970)

Nikola Jokic (June 11, 2021)

Chamberlain led the Sixers to the NBA title that season, claiming his first career championship. Chamberlain averaged 21.7 PPG, 29.1 RPG, and 9.0 APG in 15 postseason games, shooting 57.9% from the field. He recorded seven triple-doubles, the most in NBA history by a player in a single postseason.

Harden Ties Career High

On this day in 2019, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden scored 61 points in a 111-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, matching his career-high and franchise-record point total established just 58 days prior (Jan. 23, 2019). Harden is one of only five players in NBA history to record multiple 60-point games in a season (a total of 11 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (5 times)

Kobe Bryant (2 times)

Damian Lillard (2 times)

Michael Jordan

James Harden

Harden scored a career-high 2,818 points that season, the 10th-highest total in NBA history. He averaged a career-best 36.1 PPG, the second-highest such figure ever recorded by a guard (37.1 PPG, Michael Jordan, 1986-87).