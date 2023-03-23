Jason Kidd’s Birthday

On this day in 1973, Hall of Famer Jason Kidd was born in San Francisco, California. A 10-time All-Star, one-time NBA champion, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Kidd averaged 12.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 8.7 APG in 1,391 career games. He also won two Olympic gold medals playing for the U.S. men’s basketball team, one in 2000 (Sydney) and the other in 2008 (Beijing).

Kidd ranks second on the NBA’s all-time lists for assists (12,091) and steals (2,684). He dished out at least 500 assists in 16 seasons, the second-most such seasons in NBA history (John Stockton, 17).

Kidd is one of only four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 15,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds:

Magic Johnson

Jason Kidd

Chris Paul

LeBron James

Kidd recorded 107 career triple-doubles, the fourth-highest total in NBA history. He’s the only player to record at least 20 triple-doubles for three different franchises: Brooklyn Nets (61), Phoenix Suns (25), and Dallas Mavericks (21).

Kidd ranks 15th in NBA history with 1,988 3-pointers made. He had 11 seasons in which he recorded at least 100 3-pointers made and 100 steals, two more such seasons than any other player in NBA history.

Kobe Concludes Streak

On this day in 2007, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant scored 50 points in a 111-105 win over the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, his last of four consecutive 50-point games. Bryant shot 16-29 from the field and made all 16 of his free throws.

The only other player in NBA history to record at least four 50-point games in a row is Wilt Chamberlain (five such streaks). Bryant scored 225 points during the streak, a four-game total that has only been surpassed by Chamberlain (multiple times, with a high of 293 points).

Bryant scored at least 50 points 10 times that season. The only other player in NBA history to produce 10 or more 50-point games in a season is Chamberlain (of course), who recorded 45 such games in 1961-62 and 30 in 1962-63.

Block Party

On this day in 2001, the Toronto Raptors set an NBA single-game record* with 23 blocks in a 112-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks:

23 — Toronto Raptors (March 23, 2001)

22 — New Jersey Nets (Dec. 12, 1991)

21 — Detroit Pistons (Oct. 18, 1980)

21 — Los Angeles Lakers (April 9, 1982)

21 — Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 7, 1989)

* The NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Keon Clark led the way with a career-high and franchise-record 12 blocks:

12 — Keon Clark

4 — Vince Carter

2 — Alvin Williams

2 — Jerome Williams

1 — Antonio Davis

1 — Charles Oakley

1 — Morris Peterson

Brown Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 1974, the Seattle SuperSonics’ Fred Brown scored a career-high and franchise-record 58 points in a 139-137 win over the Golden State Warriors. Brown made 24 of his 37 attempts from the field (64.9%) and sank 10 of his 13 free throws.

Brown still holds a share of the franchise scoring mark with Russell Westbrook, who matched Brown’s 58 points on March 7, 2017. Brown’s 24 field goals made remains the franchise’s single-game record.

Franchise Record for Porter

On this day in 1980, the Washington Bullets’ Kevin Porter dished out a franchise-record 24 assists in a 119-114 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Porter’s mark was later equalled by Russell Westbrook (May 3, 2021), but has yet to be surpassed.

Porter holds at least a share of the single-game assists record for three different franchises:

Brooklyn Nets (29)

Detroit Pistons (25, tied)

Washington Wizards (24, tied)

The only other player to hold the single-game assists mark for multiple franchises is Guy Rodgers (Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls).

Stat Sheet Stuffer

On this day in 2001, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Shaquille O'Neal did it all, compiling 40 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks, and three steals in a 104-91 win over the Washington Wizards. O’Neal shot 15-25 from the field and an impressive (for him) 10-13 from the free throw line.

O’Neal is one of only three players in the NBA’s 3-point era to record at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Jan. 29, 1980)

Shaquille O’Neal (March 23, 2001)

Joel Embiid (Nov. 15, 2017)

O’Neal is the only player on the list above to also record multiple steals.