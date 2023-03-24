70-Point Explosion

On this day in 2017, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker exploded for a career-high and franchise-record 70 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics. Booker is one of only eight players in NBA history to record a 70-point game (a total of 13 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (6 times)

Elgin Baylor

David Thompson

David Robinson

Kobe Bryant

Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell

Damian Lillard

Booker is the youngest player to achieve the feat by more than three years (age in years-days):

20-145 — Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

23-270 — David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

25-109 — Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 8, 1961)

Booker made 21 of his franchise-record 40 attempts from the field. He also made a franchise-record 24 free throws in 26 attempts. Booker is one of only four players in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game:

Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)

Michael Jordan (March 28, 1990)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Booker also recorded eight rebounds and six assists, making him one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 70 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game:

David Robinson (April 24, 1994)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Booker and Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006) are the only players to score at least 70 points and record multiple steals in a game (three steals apiece).

Chris Bosh’s Birthday

On this day in 1984, Hall of Famer Chris Bosh was born in Dallas, Texas. An 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, Bosh averaged 19.2 PPG and 8.5 RPG in 893 career games. He also won an Olympic gold medal playing for the U.S. men’s basketball team in 2008.

Bosh earned five All-Star selections with the Toronto Raptors and six with the Miami Heat. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to earn at least five All-Star selections with two different franchises:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks, Lakers)

Chris Bosh (Raptors, Heat)

Kevin Garnett (Timberwolves, Celtics)

LeBron James (Cavaliers, Lakers)

Bosh had three seasons in which he averaged at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG, all with the Raptors. He’s the only player in franchise history to record such a season.

Bosh is the Raptors’ all-time leader in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, total rebounds, blocks, and double-doubles; and ranks second in field goals made and free throws made. He’s one of three players in franchise history to score at least 10,000 points (DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry).

Bosh’s career was sadly cut short by a blood-clotting condition that was ruled by the NBA to be a career-ending illness. He was just 31 years and 322 days old when he played his final game on Feb. 9, 2016.

Career High for Chambers

On this day in 1990, the Phoenix Suns’ Tom Chamber scored a career-high and (at the time) franchise-record 60 points in a 121-95 rout of the Seattle SuperSonics. Chambers shot 22-32 from the field and made 16 of his 18 free throws.

Chambers’ point total stood as the franchise mark until Devin Booker’s 70-point effort exactly 27 years later (see above). Booker (five times) and Chambers (twice) are the only players in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games.

Chambers’ first 50-point game had come just 34 days earlier, when he scored 56 points versus the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 18, 1990. It was the first 50-point game in franchise history.

Rookie MVP

On this day in 1969, the Baltimore Bullets’ Wes Unseld was named the winner of the NBA’ MVP Award, becoming just the second rookie to achieve the honor. Unseld and Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60) are still the only rookies in NBA history to be named MVP.

Unseld averaged 13.8 PPG and 18.2 RPG for a Bullets team that finished with the best record in the NBA at 57-25, a 21-win improvement over the previous season. It’s the lowest scoring average ever recorded by an MVP:

13.8 — Wes Unseld (1968-69)

14.1 — Bill Russell (1964-65)

15.5 — Steve Nash (2004-05)

Unseld and Connie Hawkins (1969-70) are the only players to be named All-NBA First Team in their first NBA season and never earn another All-NBA selection (any team) for the remainder of their career. Hawkins, however, had previous professional experience in the ABA, where he was a two-time All-ABA selection and was named MVP in 1967-68.