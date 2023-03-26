John Stockton’s Birthday

On this day in 1962, Hall of Famer John Stockton was born in Spokane, Washington. A 10-time All-Star and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Stockton averaged 13.1 PPG, 10.5 APG, and 2.2 SPG in 1,504 career games. He also won two Olympic gold medals playing for the U.S. men’s basketball team, one in 1992 (Barcelona) and the other in 1996 (Atlanta).

Stockton is the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals, both by convincing margins. Stockton recorded 15,806 assists, 3,715 more than the next-closest player, Jason Kidd. Kidd is closer to Andre Miller in 12th place (8,524) than he is to Stockton.

Kidd also rank second to Stockton in steals, with Stockton holding a 581-steal advantage (3,265 versus 2,684). The difference between Stockton and Kidd is greater than the difference between Kidd and 11th place Alvin Robertson, who had 2,112 steals.

Stockton is responsible for seven of the nine 1,000-assist seasons in NBA history. No other player has recorded more than one such season. The top four single-season assist totals in NBA history belong to Stockton.

Stockton averaged at least 10 APG 10 times, the most such seasons in NBA history. He’s the only player in NBA history to average at least 14 APG in a season, doing so twice (1989-90 and 1990-91).

Stockton led the NBA in total assists nine times, the most such seasons in NBA history. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Stockton is one of only five players to lead the league in assists and steals in the same season, and he and Chris Paul are the only players to do so twice.

Stockton scored 19,711 career points on 51.5% shooting from the field. With a listed height of 6-feet-1-inch, Stockton is the shortest player in NBA history to score at least 15,000 points with a field goal percentage of 50%.

Career High for Barry

On this day in 1974, the Golden State Warriors’ Rick Barry scored a career-high 64 points in a 143-120 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers. Barry also contributed 10 rebounds, nine assists, and five steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, he’s the only player to record at least 60 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game.

Barry made 30 of his 45 attempts from the field. He and Wilt Chamberlain (three times) are the only players in NBA history to make at least 30 field goals in a game.

Barry attempted five free throws, making four of them. It’s the fewest free throws made and attempted by a player in a 60-point game in NBA history.

Mutombo Ties Franchise Mark

On this day in 1996, the Denver Nuggets’ Dikembe Mutombo tied a franchise single-game record by grabbing 31 rebounds in a double-overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Mutumbo equalled Spencer Haywood’s mark established on Nov. 13, 1969, when the franchise played in the ABA and was known as the Denver Rockets.

Mutombo also scored 16 points and blocked five shots. He and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 3, 1978) are the only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 30 rebounds and five blocks in a game.

Mutombo led the NBA in both blocks (332) and blocks per game (4.5) that season, averaging 11.0 PPG and 11.8 RPG. It was the fifth of 11 consecutive seasons in which he averaged a double-double. He’s one of only five players in NBA history to start his career with 11 such seasons in a row (minimum 70% of team’s games played):