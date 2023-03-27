Booker Drops 50

On this day in 2019, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker scored 50 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards. Booker, who scored 59 points in his previous outing versus the Utah Jazz, became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games (age in years-days):

22-148 — Devin Booker (March 25 & 27, 2019)

22-325 — Rick Barry (Feb. 14 & 16, 1967)

23-186 — Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 21 & 23, 1960)

24-055 — Michael Jordan (April 12 & 13, 1987)

Booker shot 19-29 from the field and made nine of his 10 free throws. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, joining Amar’e Stoudemire (Jan. 2, 2005) as the only players in franchise history to record a 50-point, 10-rebound game.

Unique Effort for Wilt

On this day in 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain scored 42 points and hauled in 37 rebounds in a 113-106 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Division Finals. This was the fourth of six career playoff games in which Chamberlain recorded at least 40 points and 30 rebounds:

March 22, 1960 (50 PTS, 35 REB)

March 14, 1961 (46 PTS, 32 REB)

March 22, 1962 (56 PTS, 35 REB)

March 27, 1962 (42 PTS, 37 REB)

March 31, 1962 (41 PTS, 34 REB)

April 12, 1966 (46 PTS, 34 REB)

He’s the only player in NBA postseason history to record such a game.

Bridges Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 1971, the Atlanta Hawks’ Bill Bridges snagged 36 rebounds in a 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Bridges broke his own franchise record for most rebounds in a playoff game established on April 5, 1967 (32).

Bridges is one of only four players in NBA postseason history to record at least 35 rebounds in a game (a total of 20 instances):