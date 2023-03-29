Lakers Dynamic Duo

On this day in 1962, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Elgin Baylor and Jerry West scored 45 and 41 points, respectively, in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. They became the first teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points in the same playoff game, a feat that has been accomplished a total of six times:

Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (March 29, 1962)

Sleepy Floyd & Hakeem Olajuwon (April 30, 1988)

Clyde Drexler & Hakeem Olajuwon (May 5, 1995)

Jalen Rose & Reggie Miller (May 6, 2000)

LeBron James & Kyrie Irving (June 13, 2016)

Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday (April 21, 2018)

This was one of 24 playoff games in which Baylor and West each scored at least 30 points, by far the most such games in NBA postseason history by a duo:

24 — Elgin Baylor & Jerry West

11 — Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook

7 — Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant

6 — LeBron James & Kyrie Irving

This was the first of eight straight playoff games in which Baylor scored at least 35 points, the longest such streak in NBA postseason history:

8 — Elgin Baylor (March 29–April 14, 1962)

6 — Jerry West (April 3–13, 1965)

6 — Bernard King (May 1, 1983–April 27, 1984)

Hakeem’s Quadruple-Double

On this day in 1990, the Houston Rockets’ Hakeem Olajuwon compiled 18 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and 11 blocks in a 120-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Olajuwon is one of only four players to record a quadruple-double:

Nate Thurmond (Oct. 18, 1974)

Alvin Robertson (Feb. 18, 1986)

Hakeem Olajuwon (March 29, 1990)

David Robinson (Feb. 17, 1994)

This was one of 10 career games in which Olajuwon recorded at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks. He and Dikembe Mutombo are the only players to record 10 such games.

Russell Sets Finals Record

On this day in 1960, the Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell set an NBA Finals single-game record by grabbing 40 rebounds in a loss to the St. Louis Hawks. Russell would tie his record just two years later, but his mark has never been surpassed.

Russell owns eight of the top 11 single-game rebounding marks in NBA Finals history. He recorded eight 30-rebound games in the Finals. Only two other players have recorded at least 30 rebounds in a Finals game: Wilt Chamberlain (five times) and Nate Thurmond.

Walt Frazier’s Birthday

On this day in 1945, Hall of Famer Walt Frazier was born in Atlanta, Georgia. A seven-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Frazier averaged 18.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 6.1 APG in 825 career games.

Frazier earned more All-NBA First Team selections (4) and All-Defensive First Team selections (7) than any other player in Knicks history. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG and earn All-Defensive First Team honors for six straight seasons:

Walt Frazier (1969-70 to 1974-75)

Michael Jordan (1987-88 to 1992-93)

Kevin Garnett (1999-00 to 2004-05)

Kobe Bryant (2005-06 to 2010-11)

Frazier delivered one of the greatest clutch performances in NBA history in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals, scoring 36 points and dishing out 17 assists as the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-99 to claim their first NBA title. Frazier either scored or assisted on 74 the Knicks’ points, the highest-such figure in a Finals game in NBA history.