Jerry Lucas’ Birthday

On this day in 1940, Hall of Famer Jerry Lucas was born in Middletown, Ohio. A seven-time All-Star, one-time NBA champion, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Lucas averaged 17.0 PPG and 15.6 RPG in 829 career games. He also won an Olympic gold medal playing for the U.S. men’s basketball team in 1960.

Lucas won Rookie of the Year honors in 1963-64, averaging 17.7 PPG and 17.4 RPG with 67 double-doubles. He also shot a league-leading 52.7% from the field as the Cincinnati Royals won a then-franchise-record 55 games, a mark that would stand for 37 years.

On February 29 of his rookie season, Lucas recorded a career-high 40 rebounds versus the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to record a 40-rebound game:

Wilt Chamberlain (14 times)

Bill Russell (8 times)

Jerry Lucas

Nate Thrumond

Lucas and Chamberlain are the only players to accomplish the feat as a rookie.

Lucas averaged at least 15 PPG and 15 RPG in each of his first six seasons. The only other player in NBA history to reach those marks in at least six straight seasons to start his career is Wilt Chamberlain.

Lucas owns the fourth-highest career rebounding average in NBA history:

22.9 RPG — Wilt Chamberlain

22.5 RPG — Bill Russell

16.2 RPG — Bob Pettit

15.6 RPG — Jerry Lucas

15.0 RPG — Nate Thurmond

Chamberlain (12 times), Russell (10), and Lucas (three) are the only players in NBA history to record multiple 1,500-rebound seasons. Only three other players have even produced one such season: Bob Pettit, Walt Bellamy, and Dennis Rodman.

Career High for Parish

On this day in 1979, the Golden State Warriors’ Robert Parish scored 30 points, hauled in a career-high 32 rebounds, and distributed five assists in a 114-98 win over the New York Knicks. Parish is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 30 points, 30 rebounds, and five assists in a game:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 3, 1978)

Robert Parish (March 30, 1979)

Kevin Love (Nov. 12, 2010)

This is one of 24 instances since the merger where a player recorded at least 30 rebounds in a game. The only one to do so in fewer minutes played than Parish’s 36 is Dwight Howard, who grabbed 30 boards in 34 minutes on March 21, 2018.

Good, Bad, Ugly for Harden

On this day in 2019, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden compiled 50 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 119-108 win over the Sacramento Kings. This was the fifth of Harden’s five career 50-point triple-doubles, the most such games in NBA history:

5 — James Harden

3 — Russell Westbrook

2 — Elgin Baylor

2 — Wilt Chamberlain

1 — Richie Guerin

1 — Kareem Anbdul-Jabbar

1 — Luka Doncic

Harden shot just 13-31 from the field (41.9%), the second-lowest field goal percentage by a player in a 50-point triple-double. Harden missed 16 of his 23 3-point field goal attempts, tying the NBA record for most such misses in a game he already shared with Damon Stoudamire. However, Harden was effective from the free throw line, making 17 of his 18 attempts.

Milestone for Kareem

On this day in 1986, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 16 points in a 124-117 win over the Golden State Warriors, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points. He’s now of one of three players to attain that milestone:

38,494 — LeBron James

38,387 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

36,928 — Karl Malone

The 1985-86 season was the last of 17 consecutive seasons in which Abdul-Jabbar scored at least 1,500 points. He’s tied with LeBron James (2003-04 to 2019-20) for the longest such streak in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar shot at least 50% from the field in each of those seasons.