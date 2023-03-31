The Glove Goes Off

On this day in 2000, the Seattle SuperSonics’ Gary Payton scored 35 points, dished out 15 assists, and recorded six steals in a 123-108 win over the Sacramento Kings. Payton became the oldest player to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, a distinction he still holds (age in years-days):

31-252 — Gary Payton (March 31, 2000)

28-234 — Chris Paul (Dec. 26, 2013)

28-178 — Paul (Oct. 31, 2013)

28-125 — Magic Johnson (Dec. 17, 1987)

27-356 — John Stockton (March 17, 1990)

Payton is the only Sonic/Thunder player to record a 30-point, 15-assist, 5-steal game.

Payton made 15 of his 22 attempts from the field (68.2%). This was the first of two career games in which Payton either scored or assisted on 30 field goals, his career high. The other such game occurred on Dec. 9, 2000 versus the Houston Rockets.

Giannis Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 44 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime. Antetokounmpo surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer.

Antetokounmpo became the first player in franchise history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in consecutive games. It’s a feat he repeated this season, recording three such games in a row (Dec. 28, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023).

Antetokounmpo shot 14-21 from the field and made 15 of his 19 free throws. He became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists with a field goal percentage of 65% in back-to-back games.

Clyde Hits His Stride

On this day in 1977, the New York Knicks’ Walt Frazier compiled 41 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, and six steals in a 135-131 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Frazier is the oldest player to record at least 40 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game (age in years-days):

32-002 — Walt Frazier (March 31, 1977)

31-344 — Isiah Thomas (April 9, 1993)

30-220 — Rick Barry (Nov. 3, 1974)

29-250 — Pete Maravich (Feb. 27, 1977)

29-201 — James Harden (March 15, 2019)

Fraizer is the only Knick to record a 40-point, 10-assist, 5-steal game.

Frazier shot 12-20 from the field and made 17 of his 20 free throws. Frazier set a career high for free throws made and matched his career high for free throws attempted.