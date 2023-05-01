Jordan Makes History

On this day in 1988, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan scored 55 points in a 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Jordan — who scored 50 points in Game 1 — became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record back-to-back 50-point games in the playoffs.

Jordan shot 24-45 from the field and made all seven of his free throws. Jordan tied the NBA record for most field goals made in a playoff game (a mark he still shares) and set a franchise record for most field goals attempted in a playoff game (a mark he still owns).

Jordan averaged 45.2 PPG in this series, the second-highest scoring average in a postseason series in NBA history. This was one of five times Jordan averaged at least 40 PPG in a playoff series, one more than all other players in NBA history combined (Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Rick Barry, and Bernard King, once apiece).

Kareem’s Record Streak

On this day in 1977, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 43 points and hauled in 20 rebounds in a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Abdul-Jabbar became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive playoff games.

Abdul-Jabbar shot 17-25 from the floor and made nine of his 11 free throws. Abdul-Jabbar is one of only three players in NBA history to score at least 40 points on 55% shooting from the field in three straight playoff games:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 6–May 1, 1977)

Bernard King (April 22-27, 1984)

Jamal Murray (Aug. 23-30, 2020)

Abdul-Jabbar recorded four 40-point games in the series. Only one player in NBA history has recorded more such games in a playoff series:

6 — Jerry West (1965 WDF)

4 — Jerry West (1969 FIN)

4 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1977 WCS)

4 — Bernard King (1984 EC1)

4 — Michael Jordan (1993 FIN)

Abdul-Jabbar snagged at least 15 rebounds in each of those games, the most 40-point, 15-rebound games in a postseason series in NBA history.

West Leads Lakers

On this day in 1970, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West produced 37 points, 18 assists, and five rebounds in a 121-115 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. West is one of only five players in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 15 assists in a playoff game, and he’s the only one to do so twice:

Jerry West (April 5, 1970)

West (May 1, 1970)

Walt Frazier (May 8, 1970)

John Bagley (April 25, 1992)

Allen Iverson (April 29, 2005)

Trae Young (April 23, 2023)

West and Frazier are the only players to achieve the feat in the NBA Finals, which they did just a week apart in 1970. West and Frazier are also the only players in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds in any playoff game.

West shot 13-26 from the field and made 11 of his 12 free throws. This was the last of six straight playoff games in which West made at least 10 free throws, tied for the longest such streak in a single postseason in NBA history (Shaquille O’Neal, 2002).

The Lakers outscored the Knicks 22-16 in the extra period, the most points scored by one team and the most total points scored in an overtime period in NBA postseason history.

Doncic Does Everything

On this day in 2021, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored 31 points, dished out a career-high 20 assists, and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 125-124 victory over the Washington Wizards. Doncic is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game:

Oscar Robertson (Dec. 11, 1961)

Magic Johnson (Nov. 28, 1988)

Russell Westbrook (March 29, 2021)

Luka Doncic (May 1, 2021)

This was Doncic’s 35th career triple-double. At 22 years and 62 days old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark. It took Doncic 190 games to record 35 career triple-doubles. The only player to do so in fewer games is Oscar Robertson (82).