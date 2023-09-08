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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Sep 8, 2023

Another great article, Justin! I've always thought it would be fun to imagine a starting lineup with these players (this was before Jokic did it). They're al so versatile and good on D that you could do it several ways. But I'd do it this way:

C: Cowens

PF: Garnett

SF: Giannis

SG: Pippen

PG: LeBron

It would be very cool to see that team play together.

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