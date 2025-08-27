Tom Van Arsdale* logged 929 games played in his 12-season NBA career, earning three All-Star selections along the way. However, Van Arsdale never reached the postseason. None of his teams posted a winning record, the closest call coming in 1968-69 when the Cincinnati Royals went 41-41 but finished seven games out of a playoff berth.

* Tom’s identical twin brother, Dick, also played in the NBA. Dick reached the postseason four times, including a Finals appearance in 1976 with the Phoenix Suns. Dick was also a three-time All-Star, averaging 16.4 PPG and 4.1 RPG in 921 career games (compared to 15.3 PPG and 4.2 RPG for Tom).

No player in NBA history has played more games than Arsdale without making a playoff appearance. In fact, it’s not even close; Otto Moore ranks a distant second with 682 games played, 247 fewer than Van Arsdale.

The leader among active players is the Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen with 450 games played, 26 more than the Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges. Barring a trade, the chances of either player removing themselves from this list in 2025-26 look slim.

Van Arsdale is also one of only two inactive players to be named to multiple All-Star Games without appearing in a single playoff contest, the other being former Portland Trail Blazers guard Geoff Petrie. Zion Williamson is the only active player to fall into this category.

What the heck, let’s do the same thing for points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks as well (inactive, then active).