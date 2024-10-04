Rising Sophomores
How do All-Star-caliber rookies fare in their sophomore seasons?
As I’ve written before, I sometimes define an “All-Star-type” season as one in which a player records a Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 20 or higher while playing at least 50% of all possible minutes (about 2,000 minutes in an 82-game season).
Why do I use those cutoffs? Because in a typical season (at least since the NBA expanded to 30 teams for the 2004-05 season), about 24 players will reach those marks. In other words, enough players to form two 12-man All-Star teams.
Last season, two rookies — Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren — produced an “All-Star-type” season. It’s just the sixth time multiple rookies have done so in the same campaign:
Walter Davis & Marques Johnson, 1977-78
Magic Johnson & Larry Bird, 1979-80
Terry Cummings & Clark Kellogg, 1982-83
Michael Jordan & Hakeem Olajuwon, 1984-85
Shaquille O'Neal & Alonzo Mourning, 1992-93
Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren, 2023-24
Since the NBA began tracking minutes played in 1951-52, there have been a total of 36 such seasons by rookies. I might as well list the rest of them:
Ray Felix, 1953-54
Bob Pettit, 1954-55
Maurice Stokes, 1955-56
Elgin Baylor, 1958-59
Wilt Chamberlain, 1959-60
Oscar Robertson, 1960-61
Walt Bellamy, 1961-62
Terry Dischinger, 1962-63
Rick Barry, 1965-66
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1969-70
Bob Lanier, 1970-71
John Drew, 1974-75
Alvan Adams, 1975-76
Ralph Sampson, 1983-84
David Robinson, 1989-90
Chris Webber, 1993-94
Tim Duncan, 1997-98
Elton Brand, 1999-00
Yao Ming, 2002-03
Chris Paul, 2005-06
Blake Griffin, 2010-11
Karl-Anthony Towns, 2015-16
Ben Simmons, 2017-18
Deandre Ayton, 2018-19
