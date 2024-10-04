As I’ve written before, I sometimes define an “All-Star-type” season as one in which a player records a Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 20 or higher while playing at least 50% of all possible minutes (about 2,000 minutes in an 82-game season).

Why do I use those cutoffs? Because in a typical season (at least since the NBA expanded to 30 teams for the 2004-05 season), about 24 players will reach those marks. In other words, enough players to form two 12-man All-Star teams.

Last season, two rookies — Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren — produced an “All-Star-type” season. It’s just the sixth time multiple rookies have done so in the same campaign:

Walter Davis & Marques Johnson, 1977-78

Magic Johnson & Larry Bird, 1979-80

Terry Cummings & Clark Kellogg, 1982-83

Michael Jordan & Hakeem Olajuwon, 1984-85

Shaquille O'Neal & Alonzo Mourning, 1992-93

Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren, 2023-24

Since the NBA began tracking minutes played in 1951-52, there have been a total of 36 such seasons by rookies. I might as well list the rest of them: