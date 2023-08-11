Who’s the tallest ROTY?

With a listed height of 7-feet-4-inches, Ralph Sampson is the tallest recipient of the award. Overall, eight of the 74 ROTY Award winners (10.8%) have had a listed height of 7-feet or taller.

Who’s the shortest ROTY?

Damon Stoudamire, with a listed height of 5-feet-10-inches, is the shortest ROTY Award winner. Stoudamire is one of only four players with a listed height of 6-feet or shorter to take home the honor. The others are Ernie DiGregorio, Allen Iverson, and Chris Paul, all with a listed height of 6-feet-0-inches.

What’s the median height for a ROTY?

The median height for a ROTY is 6-feet-7-inches. Eleven recipients have had a listed height of exactly 6-feet-7-inches.

Who’s the heaviest ROTY?

Shaquille O’Neal had a listed weight of 301 pounds when he won the award in 1992-93.

Who’s the lightest ROTY?

Allen Iverson, with a listed weight of 165 pounds in 1996-97, is the lightest recipient of the award.

What’s the median weight for a ROTY?

The median weight for a ROTY is 220 pounds.

Who’s the youngest ROTY?

LeBron James (19 years, 106 days*) in 2003-04 is the youngest of three teenagers to win the award. The other teenagers to take home the honor are Kevin Durant (19 years, 200 days) and LaMelo Ball (19 years, 267 days).

* Age computed on the last day of the regular season.

Who’s the oldest ROTY?

David Robinson (24 years, 259 days) in 1989-90 is the oldest ROTY Award winner. Robinson, of course, had to fulfill a two-year obligation with the U.S. Navy before starting his NBA career.

Which ROTY scored the most points?

Wilt Chamberlain scored 2,707 points in 1959-60, which ranks 15th on the NBA’s all-time season list. Chamberlain also owns the highest scoring average by a ROTY at 37.6 PPG. He’s one of only three rookies in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, and what’s interesting is those players did so in back-to-back-to-back seasons:

1959-60 — Wilt Chamberlain, 37.6 PPG

1960-61 — Oscar Robertson, 30.5 PPG

1961-62 — Walt Bellamy, 31.6 PPG

Unsurprisingly, all three players won the ROTY Award.

Which ROTY scored the fewest points?

Don “Monk” Meineke scored 725 points when he won the ROTY Award in 1952-53. The lowest scoring average by a ROTY winner is 10.2 PPG by Malcolm Brogdon in 2016-17.

Which ROTY grabbed the most rebounds?

Once again it’s Chamberlain, with 1,941 rebounds in 1959-60, the seventh-highest single-season total in NBA history. Chamberlain also owns the highest rebounding average by a ROTY (27.0 RPG).

Which ROTY grabbed the fewest rebounds?

Phil Ford, who recorded 182 rebounds in 1978-79. Ford also has the lowest rebounding average by a ROTY Award winner (2.3 RPG).

Which ROTY dished out the most assists?

Mark Jackson distributed 868 assists when he took home the ROTY Award in 1987-88. Jackson is the only ROTY winner to average at least 10 APG (10.6).

Which ROTY dished out the fewest assists?

Woody Sauldsberry was credited with just 58 assists when he was named ROTY in 1957-58. His per-game average of 0.8 assists is also the lowest such figure among ROTY Award winners.

Has there ever been a tie for the ROTY Award?

Yes, three times:

1970-71 — Dave Cowens & Geoff Petrie

1994-95 — Grant Hill & Jason Kidd

1999-00 — Elton Brand & Steve Francis

So the award has been won by a total of 74 players over 71 seasons.

How often is the ROTY selected for the All-Star Game?

A total of 28 ROTY Award winners (37.8%) were also selected to play in the All-Star Game that season. However, it’s been 12 seasons since it last happened (Blake Griffin, 2010-11). In fact, Griffin is the only winner to earn an All-Star selection over the last 25 seasons.

Which ROTY’s team had the best winning percentage?

Larry Bird took home the ROTY Award in 1979-80 when the Boston Celtics won a league-high 61 games (.744 winning percentage). Bird is the only ROTY Award winner to play for a 60-win team, and he’s one of eight ROTY Award winners to play for a 50-win team:

Jerry Lucas, 1963-64

Wes Unseld, 1968-69

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1969-70

Larry Bird, 1979-80

David Robinson, 1989-90

Chris Webber, 1993-94

Tim Duncan, 1997-98

Ben Simmons, 2017-18

Which ROTY’s team had the worst winning percentage?

The Minnesota Timberwolves went a league-worst 16-66 (.195) when Andrew Wiggins won ROTY honors in 2014-15. A total of 10 ROTY Award winners have played for a 60-loss team.

Overall, 47 ROTY Award winners have played for a team with a losing record (63.5%), 24 have played for a team with a winning record (32.4%), and three have played for a .500 team (4.1%).

How often does a ROTY’s team make the playoffs?

The ROTY’s team has made the playoffs just 28 times in 74 team-seasons (37.8%). It’s not hard to figure out why this percentage is so low: ROTY Award winners tend to be high draft picks, and high draft picks tend to go to the worst teams.

Four ROTY Award winners have played for a team that reached the NBA Finals:

Tom Heinsohn (1956-57)

Elgin Baylor (1958-59)

Jamaal Wilkes (1974-75)

Alvan Adams (1975-76)

Heinsohn and Wilkes are the only recipients to win an NBA title.

How often does a ROTY go on to win an MVP Award?

A total of 17 ROTY Award winners have gone on to win at least one MVP Award (23.0%). Two players have been named ROTY and MVP in the same season: Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60) and Wes Unseld (1968-69).

Who’s the best rookie who didn’t win ROTY?

My choice would be Magic Johnson in 1979-80, but he certainly wasn’t overlooked. Johnson simply didn’t win because Larry Bird happened to debut the same season. Johnson was magnificent, though, averaging 18.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 7.3 APG while shooting 53.0% from the field and 81.0% from the free throw line.

Johnson was even better in the postseason, averaging 18.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 9.4 APG. Johnson saved his best for last, averaging 21.5 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 8.7 APG in the NBA Finals as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. Johnson became the first, and thus far only, rookie to be named Finals MVP.

Who’s the worst ROTY selection?

More often than not, the ROTY voters get it right, although there have been a few questionable decisions over the years. This is highly subjective, but the biggest miss to me was Jamaal Wilkes in 1974-75. To be clear, Wilkes didn’t have the worst season by a ROTY. But, relative to his competition, I think he was the worst selection.

Wilkes had a solid season, averaging 14.2 PPG and 8.2 RPG for a Golden State Warriors team that went on to win the NBA title. However, the Atlanta Hawks’ John Drew led all rookies in scoring (18.5 PPG), rebounding (10.7 RPG), and steals (1.5 SPG) despite averaging less than 30 MPG (29.3, to be precise).

Among all players, Drew finished in the top 20 in the NBA in offensive rebounds (1st), defensive rebounds (20th), total rebounds (14th), rebounds per game (13th), steals per game (20th), free throws made (8th), and free throws attempted (4th). Meanwhile, Wilkes did not rank among the top 20 in any statistical category.

Drew’s Player Efficiency Rating (PER) was 21.4, the sixth-highest such figure in the NBA that season among players who played at least 2,000 minutes. Only 19 rookies in NBA history have recorded a higher PER while playing at least 2,000 minutes. All of them were named Rookie of the Year.

Which franchise has the most ROTY Award winners?

The Golden State Warriors lead all franchises with six winners:

Woody Sauldsberry (1957-58)

Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60)

Rick Barry (1965-66)

Jamaal Wilkes (1974-75)

Mitch Richmond (1988-89)

Chris Webber (1993-94)

The Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers are runners-up with five winners apiece.