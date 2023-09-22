Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Sep 22, 2023

Thanks. That makes high TS% players like Magic, Stockton, Wilt look even more impressive on this stat.

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Sep 22, 2023

This is very cool and very necessary stat, to get away from PPG being everything.

One question: From what you wrote, it appears that it excludes stats for scoring and also for shooting efficiency (TS%, etc.). Is that right?

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