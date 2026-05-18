The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2026 NBA MVP Award by a wide margin, claiming 83 of the 100 first-place votes. His award share of 0.939 (939 out of a maximum 1,000 points) is the highest since Nikola Jokic in the 2020-21 season. Here are the complete voting results:

It’s the second consecutive season Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA’s highest individual honor, and the third straight season in which he’s been named on every ballot. Below are some additional tidbits on SGA’s historic campaign.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the 16th player in NBA history to win multiple MVP Awards, and the 14th player to do so in consecutive seasons.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 PPG (second in the NBA), a career-high 6.6 APG, and 1.4 SPG in 68 games. He shot a career-best 55.3% from the field, 38.6% from 3-point range, and 87.9% from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander became just the fifth player (11th instance) in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG on 55% shooting from the field. He’s the only guard to accomplish the feat.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 20 points in each of his 68 regular season games. He’s only the second player in NBA history to achieve this feat (min. 70% of his team’s games), joining Wilt Chamberlain (80 games, twice).

Gilgeous-Alexander broke Chamberlain’s long-standing NBA record of 126 consecutive 20-point games, extending his streak to 140 games by the end of the regular season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged at least 30 PPG in each of his last four seasons. Only three other players in NBA history have recorded at least four such seasons in a row: Chamberlain (seven), Michael Jordan (seven), and Oscar Robertson (four).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged at least 30 PPG on 50% shooting from the field for four straight seasons. He’s just the third player in NBA history to produce at least four such seasons in a row, joining Chamberlain (six) and Jordan (five).

Gilgeous-Alexander has posted figures of at least 30 PPG and 5 APG in each of his last four seasons. The only other players in NBA history to record at least four such seasons in a row are Jordan (six) and Oscar Robertson (four).

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded four straight seasons in which he’s averaged at least 30 PPG while shooting 50% from the field and 85% from the free throw line. No other player in NBA history has even accomplished that feat in back-to-back seasons.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 2,117 points and committed just 151 turnovers. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, the only players to record a 2,000-point season with fewer errors are Kiki VanDeWeghe (139, 1986-87) and Dirk Nowitzki (149, 2009-10).

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 2,000 points and committed fewer than 200 turnovers in each of his last four seasons, the NBA’s longest such streak since 1977-78. He had been tied with Jordan, who recorded three such seasons in a row from 1995-96 to 1997-98.

The last eight NBA MVP Awards have been won by players born outside the U.S.: Nikola Jokic (three times), Giannis Antetokounmpo (twice), Gilgeous-Alexander (twice), and Joel Embiid. The last U.S.-born player to receive the honor was James Harden in 2018-19.